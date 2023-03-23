Entertainment

Remembering Reggae Icon Jacob Miller on the Anniversary of his Death

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News52 mins ago
Jacob Miller and Bob Marley
SOUTH FLORIDA – Today marks 42 years since the death of reggae star Jacob Miller. Jacob “Killer” Miller died on March 23, 1980, in a car accident in Kingston, Jamaica along with one of his sons.

Jacob Miller
Miller had recently just returned to Jamaica from Brazil where he and his best friend Reggae Superstar Bob Marley had helped launch Island Records new office.

Jacob Miller, Bob Marley
Jacob Miller had a prolific musical career in the 1970’s and would later become the lead singer for the reggae group, Inner Circle.

Jacob Miller died at the young age of 27.

 

 

