Remembering Reggae Icon Jacob Miller on the Anniversary of his Death

SOUTH FLORIDA – Today marks 42 years since the death of reggae star Jacob Miller. Jacob “Killer” Miller died on March 23, 1980, in a car accident in Kingston, Jamaica along with one of his sons.

Miller had recently just returned to Jamaica from Brazil where he and his best friend Reggae Superstar Bob Marley had helped launch Island Records new office.

Jacob Miller had a prolific musical career in the 1970’s and would later become the lead singer for the reggae group, Inner Circle.

Jacob Miller died at the young age of 27.