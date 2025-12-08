Relief Efforts in Portland Parish After Hurricane Melissa

PORTLAND, Jamaica – While the parishes of Jamaica’s south-west region have received widespread attention for the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, other regions such as Portland in the east have also suffered significant damage. Despite its lush landscape and historic significance, Portland did not escape the catastrophic impact of the Category 5 storm that made landfall on October 28.

The Formation of PPSHN and Its Mission

Formed in July, the Portland Past Students Health Network (PPSHN) is an organization comprised of members based in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Initially, PPSHN planned to support the reconstruction of a school in Portland.

However, when news of Hurricane Melissa’s approach reached the group, the organization quickly pivoted its focus to provide broader assistance to those affected by the disaster.

Stacey McKoy-Bryan, the group’s treasurer, recounted, “Then we heard that the hurricane would be coming to Jamaica, so I called colleague Leopole Anderson and told him that he must call a meeting in the group and let us see how best we can help after the hurricane.”

International Partnerships and Aid Distribution

Through the efforts of member Leopold Blake, PPSHN established connections with two American organizations: Operation BBQ Relief and Mercury One, a charity founded by American journalist Glen Beck. These organizations played a crucial role in providing meals to residents in the most severely impacted districts.

McKoy-Bryan described the dire situation in many communities, stating, “Some of the communities are very bad because people lost their houses completely. Some lost roofs, and are staying under tarpaulins or staying with neighbors.”

Districts Visited and Relief Provided

In early December, PPSHN teams visited several districts in Portland, including:

Moore Town, home to the Maroon people

Mill Bank

Cornwall Barracks Basic School

Comfort Castle Primary School

Katawud Ginger House, another Maroon community

Residents in these areas received non-perishable food items such as sardines, tuna, sweet corn, plantain strips, green peas, and non-fat dry milk.

Portland’s Rich Heritage and the Impact of the Storm

Portland holds an important place in Jamaica’s history as the former hub of the country’s thriving banana industry and as the home of Hollywood actor Errol Flynn, who resided in Port Antonio. Despite its significance, the parish is now grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which left many residents homeless and in need of urgent assistance.

Wider Devastation Across Jamaica

While Portland faced considerable hardship, other parishes suffered even more extensive damage. St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, and Trelawny were particularly hard-hit, with thousands left homeless and numerous businesses and hospitals destroyed. According to official figures from the Jamaican government, Hurricane Melissa claimed 45 lives across the country.

Relief Efforts

The relief efforts led by PPSHN and its partners have provided much-needed support to the overlooked communities of Portland parish. As rebuilding continues, the resilience and collaboration displayed by local and international organizations offer hope for recovery in the face of one of Jamaica’s most devastating storms.