7th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) Registration Now Open

FORT LAUDERDALE – Less than a month away is the 7th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) 2022. The Broward Business League is bringing your attention to this important event where you can meet fellow Caribbean businesses as well as participants from around the world inside the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316

In past years, FITCE has attracted more than 2,000 attendees, including international businesses, local businesses, federal, state, and local trade agencies, government leaders from around the world, and multi-cultural global trade representatives from over 60 countries!

Attendees can participate in numerous activities for the 2-day conference such as:

Panel Discussions and Seminars about exporting and importing, and investment opportunities

Presentations led by foreign government officials, ambassadors, consuls general, trade commissioners, and/or leaders of bi-national chambers of commerce representing over 60 countries

Speed Matchmaking opportunities with country representatives

Visit The World Expo Marketplace and network with local and international exhibitors

Meet & Greet with the American & International Buyers Panel to learn about the purchasing process of large institutions

Network at the cocktail receptions, cultural experiences, and much more.

How to register as an exhibitor:

Local businesses in Florida can register and obtain details about the event through the conference website at www.FITCexpo.com

Register today. The deadline for registration is September 28, 2022 and the cost is $150. Your registration includes:

6′ Exhibit table with tablecloth and two chairs

General Admission to FITCE 2022

Space is limited to 150 exhibitor tables so register now.