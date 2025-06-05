Reggae Sumfest Music Festival: Jamaica’s Premier Event

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – From Montego Bay to New York, Lagos to London, Georgetown to Toronto, Reggae Sumfest 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year. Organizers of Jamaica’s premier music festival promise the 32nd edition will honor its roots. They will also boldly embrace a boundaryless future.

“Kartel’s performance at Freedom Street wasn’t just a comeback — it was a cultural moment,” said Bogdanovich. “He reconnected with fans across generations and continents. When he sold out back-to-back international shows, it became clear — Kartel’s reach is no longer just local, it’s global. We have absolutely no doubt that his presence on the Sumfest stage will supercharge ticket sales. It will attract new international audiences to the festival.”

Global Marketing

“We’re targeting the Caribbean diaspora across the U.S., U.K., Canada — and now even parts of Africa. The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has been an incredible partner in pushing Sumfest as a premier cultural product of Brand Jamaica. Their global reach, combined with our grassroots street promotions and digital media strategy, gives us a serious edge” he continued adding, “We’re not just promoting a festival — we’re promoting an experience, a cultural movement, the energy of Jamaica. Sumfest isn’t just entertainment — it’s a tourism driver and a flagship cultural export.”

When asked about the festival’s wider cultural role, Bogdanovich didn’t hesitate, “Reggae Sumfest is more than just a festival — it’s a cultural institution and a global stage for Brand Jamaica. For over three decades, we’ve been the heartbeat of Jamaican music, culture, and identity. Every element — the fashion, the language, the food, the vibe — reflects the real Jamaica. It’s not just about dancehall or reggae,” he added, “It’s about celebrating Jamaican music as part of the global soundscape.”

Reggae Sumfest Night Two

With anticipation building fast, this year’s staging is shaping up to be one of the most electrifying in the festival’s history. Leading the charge on International Night Two is R&B icon Toni Braxton. She will bring timeless soul and international appeal to the festival’s ever-expanding audience.

“Her appearance underscores Sumfest’s global pull,” Bogdanovich said.

Renowned for her timeless classics including Un-Break My Heart, Breathe Again, and He Wasn’t Man Enough, Braxton’s set is expected to offer a soulful contrast to Sumfest’s signature high-energy reggae and dancehall lineup. Sharing the stage on International Night 2 are reggae heavyweights Tarrus Riley, Protoje, Fantan Mojah, Lila Ike, Bugle, I-Wayne, and Pressure. They promise a night filled with powerful lyrics and authentic Jamaican roots music.

Following his electrifying homecoming performance at Freedom Street last year, Kartel has taken his global brand to new heights. He has performed sold-out shows in New York, Atlanta, and most recently Florida. There, he shared the stage with Outkast, DJ Khaled, Wayne Wonder, and Rvssian.

Crowning the “King of the Dancehall

This year’s festival, called ‘The Greatest Reggae Show on Earth,’ will be historic. It will officially crown Vybz Kartel as the “King of the Dancehall” on the first night. The announcement was made at the recent Sumfest press launch at Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay. This honor places Kartel among Jamaican music legends. These legends include Beenie Man, who got the title in 2009, and Yellowman, known as “King Yello” by fans in the 1980s.

“Sumfest, like Kartel, is a global brand,” Bogdanovich explained. “When you bring those two forces together, magic happens. This year’s event won’t just be a show — it will be a historic cultural moment.”

Aside from headliners Braxton and Kartel, this year’s stage will also spotlight some of the most dynamic voices in dancehall.

Masicka, revered for his lyrical precision and thought-provoking content. Skeng, whose raw energy and streetwise charisma have made him a superstar. Moliy, the Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer whose dancehall-infused sound strengthens cultural ties between the Caribbean and Africa. Moliy has one of the biggest songs in the Caribbean – Shake It To The Max’ – and fans can’t wait to see her perform live. Bogdanovich spoke in depth about employment opportunities that the festival creates, particularly during the festival season. “Reggae Sumfest is a massive operation that generates a wide range of employment opportunities every year. We create hundreds of direct jobs for stagehands, security personnel, production crews, vendors, and festival staff, and thousands more indirectly through transportation services, catering, accommodation, logistics, and merchandising. Our impact stretches beyond Montego Bay – we pull in talent and service providers from parishes like Kingston, St. Ann, and St. James, and we even engage professionals from overseas to ensure world-class execution,” he said. “What’s important, though, is that even when we bring in international crews, especially in areas like broadcast, lighting, sound engineering, and digital production, we make it a point to pair them with local professionals and aspiring talent. It’s about skills transfer and capacity building. We want our people on the ground – our videographers, lighting techs, event managers – to gain exposure to global best practices, use cutting-edge equipment, and learn by doing alongside some of the best in the business. That’s one of the legacy pieces of Sumfest – it’s not just a show, it’s a training ground, a platform where Jamaican creatives, producers, and technicians grow their skills and expand their networks. Many of the local production experts who started out on Sumfest years ago are now running their own companies or working internationally. That’s the kind of long-term value we’re proud to contribute to the entertainment ecosystem in Jamaica,” he concluded.

As excitement grows for Reggae Sumfest 2025, the festival promises great performances and a full celebration. This will showcase Jamaica’s music, culture, and global impact.