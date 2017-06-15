Reggae Record Label Greensleeves Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

Greensleeves Label Celebrates 40th Anniversary with New York City Concert, June 21st, 2017

NEW YORK – VP Records and B.B. Kings Blues Club present a night of international roots reggae and dub, celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the historic U.K. reggae label, Greensleeves Records.

On Wednesday, June 21st, the legendary BB King Blues Club in Times Square, New York will host Italian born reggae star Alborosie, in his first New York concert performance.

Queen Ifrica, the roots reggae diva will headline with her full band, as she embarks on a U.S. tour to promote her recent #1 album “Climb.”

Musician / producer Addis Pablo will perform a tribute to his late father, dub reggae legend Augustus Pablo, whose work was closely associated with the Greensleeves label internationally.

A special sound system presentation from New York favorites, Deadly Dragon Sound with Scratch Famous, Jonny Go Figure and Selector JD will kick off the evening’s activity.

Greensleeves Records was founded in 1977 by Chris Sedgwick and Chris Cracknell.

The label is esteemed for developing the talents of legends Yellowman, Barrington Levy, Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, Mr. Vegas, Shaggy, Vybz Kartel, Elephant Man and more.

Their work with domestic and international artists helped develop the reggae genre in the U.K. and Europe and set a standard for presenting the music and culture with quality and respect. Greensleeves nurtured the music in Europe from dub plate to download.

The label was purchased by VP Records in 2008.

Multiple album projects are scheduled to commemorate the Greensleeves anniversary including; Suns of Dub “Riddimentary – Suns of Dub Select Greensleeves” on April 28th. Alborosie “Freedom In Dub,” King Jammy “Waterhouse Dub,” plus classic re-issues from Hugh Mundell, Augustus Pablo, Keith Hudson, Sylford Walker, Linval Thompson and more.

Further emphasizing the depth of the combined VP/ Greensleeves vault, the company will release 40th anniversary editions of Culture “Two Sevens Clash,” “African Dub Chapter Two” by Joe Gibbs and a three LP/ three CD, 40th Anniversary edition package of The Congos “Heart of The Congos.”

The forty-track “Total Reggae – Greensleeves,” released in May, presents a four-decade overview of Greensleeves label classics.

To purchase tickets, visit B.B. Kings Blues Club