Reggae Music in Las Vegas: A Hidden Gem

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -Known for its sweeping deserts and liberal laws, Nevada attracts millions of tourists annually to Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world. In particular, visitors flock to its sparkling casinos. These casinos have been part of that city’s landscape since the 1940s.

Sin City, as Las Vegas is popularly called, is home to a vibrant reggae community. While not as prolific as Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California, the area sees its share of reggae activity. There are festivals and clubs catering to fans of Jamaican music.

Ras Kronik, a Jamaican singer-songwriter, has lived in Las Vegas for over 20 years. He has recorded his three albums there, as well as performed on major events.

“The Las Vegas reggae scene is pretty up and growing since I came here. I have seen lots of reggae activities going on in different places, so yes, I would say I have seen growth since living here,” said Ras Kronik.

There are not many Jamaicans in Nevada. Those who live in the state settle in Clark County where Las Vegas is located.

The gambling mecca is also home to hip venues where reggae is played, including Caribbean Link Up Las Vegas, Reggae Hookah Lounge and Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen.

Ras Kronik and the all-Jamaican Bonafide Band carry the green, black and banner in Las Vegas. There are also homegrown bands like Hale Amano and Najja Dread.

“Lots of people listen to reggae music in Las Vegas. People from different states and even different countries,” disclosed Ras Kronik, who is from Clarendon parish in central Jamaica.

Reggae In The Desert

The most famous live event in Nevada is Reggae In The Desert. The event celebrated its 23rd anniversary last April in Las Vegas. That show featured Steel Pulse, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Kabaka Pyramid and the Bonafide Band.

On November 21, Sean Paul is scheduled to perform at Mobile Stage inside the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere/Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.

The Energy, Ras Kronik’s third album, was released in 2023. It contains songs such as Agree to Disagree and Working For The Boss.

While he welcomes the strides reggae has made in Nevada, Ras Kronik wants to see change in one area.