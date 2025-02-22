Reggae in South Florida: History and Heritage

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Since February 2019, when it became Reggae Month in South Florida, the area has been vibrant with festivities honoring Jamaican music. Stalwarts like Byron Malcolm remember the days when there was little reggae presence on the airwaves or in the clubs.

Malcolm, a music industry veteran, has lived in South Florida since 1973. From rural Westmoreland parish in western Jamaica, he has worked as a Disc Jockey, show promoter and artist manager.

In a recent interview with South Florida Caribbean News, he spoke of his early years in what was sleepy South Florida.

“There were a few scattered Jamaicans around, the most popular being King Sporty (singer/producer Noel Williams). He was the unofficial mayor of Miami, the link to the American community,” said Malcolm.

King Sporty

King Sporty, who passed away in 2015, was married to soul artist Betty Wright. He had strong connections to the Miami club scene. He was good friends with Henry Stone, the owner of TK Records. This company produced many hit disco songs by KC And The Sunshine Band and Gwen McRae.

The business-savvy Sporty also co-wrote Bob Marley’s Buffalo Soldier with the reggae king.

Malcolm believes a turning point in South Florida reggae came in 1975 when Michael Manley, Jamaica’s socialist prime minister, made an infamous utterance.

“Things started to pick up when Manley announced three flights a day to Miami and Jamaicans starting to migrate,” he recalled.

Reggae in South Florida: Pluto Shervington and Ernie Smith

Many middle-class Jamaicans feared that Manley would turn to communism. They left for Miami and Fort Lauderdale in large numbers during the mid and late 1970s. Pluto Shervington and Ernie Smith were two artists who followed his famous ‘three flights a day to Miami’ order. They helped grow the South Florida reggae scene.

The 1980s saw the reggae beat gathering steam. Shervington, who passed away in 2024, was the main act at the popular Sundays By The Bay show. This event took place on Miami Beach and drew in West Indians and American celebrities.

Reggae Radio in South Florida

That period saw broadcasters like Clint O’Neil, Terry Thomas and Jerry “Culture Man” Lewis hosting reggae shows on radio stations WLRN, WEDR 99 Jamz and WSHE, respectively. Denver “Jamusa” Silvera, John “John T” Hodgson and Eddy Edwards also held their own on WAVS 1107 AM and WVCG, respectively.

Inner Circle

Reggae in South Florida grew rapidly in the 1990s. This was mainly due to Inner Circle’s worldwide hits, “Bad Boys” and “Sweat.” That Grammy-winning band are also instrumental in Reggae Month activities.