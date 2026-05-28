Reggae Marathon Shifts to Historic Devon House

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Reggae Marathon is continuing its evolution in Jamaica’s capital city with a major change for its 26th staging: race operations will now be centered at historic Devon House as organizers seek to strengthen the event’s Kingston footprint and build on momentum generated during last year’s transition from Negril.

Registration is now open for local and international participants ahead of the December event, which will again feature Half Marathon, 10K and 5K race categories.

The move to Devon House represents one of the most significant developments since organizers relocated the internationally recognized sporting event to Kingston in 2025 after 24 years in Negril.

Constructed in the late nineteenth century by George Stiebel, widely recognized as Jamaica’s first Black millionaire, Devon House remains one of the island’s most important heritage landmarks. The property has become increasingly central to Kingston’s cultural landscape and serves as one of the capital’s most recognizable destinations.

Organizers say the shift aligns with efforts to further connect the event to Kingston’s history, culture and tourism offerings while expanding the race experience beyond competition.

The Reggae Marathon’s transition to Kingston marked a major strategic shift for an event that built its reputation along Negril’s western coastline over more than two decades.

Organizers have indicated they intend to build on the energy and excitement generated during Kingston’s first staging.

Kingston’s role as Jamaica’s capital and the birthplace of reggae music creates a natural alignment with the event’s identity.

Reggae remains central to the marathon experience, particularly following UNESCO’s 2018 inscription of reggae music on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Cultural Tourism

The marathon also continues to play an important role within Jamaica’s sports tourism sector.

International destination races increasingly function as tourism drivers by encouraging visitors to extend stays and engage with local attractions, accommodations and cultural experiences.

Industry stakeholders have increasingly emphasized Kingston’s tourism potential, particularly as the city expands its positioning around heritage, entertainment and cultural tourism.

For members of the Jamaican diaspora and wider Caribbean communities abroad, organizers are also positioning the event as an opportunity to reconnect with Jamaica through participation in an internationally recognized sporting event.

The Reggae Marathon team has additionally maintained community connections in western Jamaica. Representatives recently visited Negril to distribute approximately J$1 million in hurricane relief assistance in cash and kind to volunteer groups that supported the event throughout its 24-year history there.