Reggae Legend Beres Hammond starts “Take Time to Love” tour
NEW YORK – Legendary reggae artist Beres Hammond embarks on his “Take Time to Love” North American tour beginning tonight. Known for his smooth, soulful style, Beres returns to the North America with a full band presentation to keep fans rocking all summer long.
The nineteen city tour will showcase new arrangements of fan favorites and international hits spanning his three-decade long musical career.
Beres Hammond grew up listening to American soul and pop music from the likes of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding, which formed the foundation for his iconic lover’s rock reggae sound. From topping Billboard Reggae Charts to earning a Grammy nomination for his hit album “One Love, One Life” in 2014, there are no signs of him stopping anytime soon.
Joining Hammond on select stops will be reggae songstress Marcia Griffiths. Concert-goers will also be able to enjoy live sets from The Harmony House Musicians and DJ Inferno.
The tour begins Tuesday July 11th in New Haven, CT, running through to the Northeast and Canada and ending in Ft. Lauderdale Florida on August 6th.
“VP Records is very proud to be associated with this artist,” said Christopher Chin, president of VP Records. “Beres’ music continues to evolve and his passion for performing is evident in all of his live shows. This is a tour that can’t be missed.”
Tickets for “Take Time to Love” tour can be purchased here.
“Take Time to Love” tour dates
Tues – July 11
Toad’s Place
New Haven, CT
Wed – July 12
Payomet PAC
Truro, MA
Fri – July 14
Franklin Park Zoo
Boston, MA
Sat – July 15
Ford Amphitheater – Coney Island Boardwalk
Brooklyn, NY
Sun – July 16
Mann Center for Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Tues, Wed – July 18, 19
Howard Theater
Washington, DC
Fri – July 21
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON
Sat – July 22
NJ PAC
Newark NJ
Sun – July 23
Ives Concert Park
Danbury, CT
Mon – July 24
Ram’s Head
Baltimore, MD
Wed – July 26
The National
Richmond, VA
Thurs – July 27
NorVA
Norfolk, VA
Fri – July 28
Lincoln Theatre
Raleigh, NC
Sat – July 29
Knight Theater
Charlotte, NC
Sun – July 30
Clayton County Park Amphitheater
Jonesboro, GA
Wed – Aug 2
Mavericks
Jacksonville, FL
Fri – Aug 4
Capitol Theatre
Clearwater, FL
Sat – Aug 5
Hard Rock Live
Orlando, FL
Sun – Aug 6
Broward Center
Fort Lauderdale, FL
