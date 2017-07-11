Reggae Legend Beres Hammond starts “Take Time to Love” tour

NEW YORK – Legendary reggae artist Beres Hammond embarks on his “Take Time to Love” North American tour beginning tonight. Known for his smooth, soulful style, Beres returns to the North America with a full band presentation to keep fans rocking all summer long.

The nineteen city tour will showcase new arrangements of fan favorites and international hits spanning his three-decade long musical career.

Beres Hammond grew up listening to American soul and pop music from the likes of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding, which formed the foundation for his iconic lover’s rock reggae sound. From topping Billboard Reggae Charts to earning a Grammy nomination for his hit album “One Love, One Life” in 2014, there are no signs of him stopping anytime soon.

Joining Hammond on select stops will be reggae songstress Marcia Griffiths. Concert-goers will also be able to enjoy live sets from The Harmony House Musicians and DJ Inferno.

The tour begins Tuesday July 11th in New Haven, CT, running through to the Northeast and Canada and ending in Ft. Lauderdale Florida on August 6th.

“VP Records is very proud to be associated with this artist,” said Christopher Chin, president of VP Records. “Beres’ music continues to evolve and his passion for performing is evident in all of his live shows. This is a tour that can’t be missed.”

Tickets for “Take Time to Love” tour can be purchased here.

“Take Time to Love” tour dates

Tues – July 11

Toad’s Place

New Haven, CT

Wed – July 12

Payomet PAC

Truro, MA

Fri – July 14

Franklin Park Zoo

Boston, MA

Sat – July 15

Ford Amphitheater – Coney Island Boardwalk

Brooklyn, NY

Sun – July 16

Mann Center for Performing Arts

Philadelphia, PA

Tues, Wed – July 18, 19

Howard Theater

Washington, DC

Fri – July 21

Massey Hall

Toronto, ON

Sat – July 22

NJ PAC

Newark NJ

Sun – July 23

Ives Concert Park

Danbury, CT

Mon – July 24

Ram’s Head

Baltimore, MD

Wed – July 26

The National

Richmond, VA

Thurs – July 27

NorVA

Norfolk, VA

Fri – July 28

Lincoln Theatre

Raleigh, NC

Sat – July 29

Knight Theater

Charlotte, NC

Sun – July 30

Clayton County Park Amphitheater

Jonesboro, GA

Wed – Aug 2

Mavericks

Jacksonville, FL

Fri – Aug 4

Capitol Theatre

Clearwater, FL

Sat – Aug 5

Hard Rock Live

Orlando, FL

Sun – Aug 6

Broward Center

Fort Lauderdale, FL