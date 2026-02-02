Reggae Icon Awards Celebrate Reggae Music and Culture

MIRAMAR – Miramar is set to honor reggae music’s lasting legacy, cultural significance, and worldwide impact at the Reggae Icon Awards 2026. The event will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall (2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025).

The Reggae Icon Awards are included in this year’s Afro Carib Weekend Experience, honoring Black History Month with a celebration of music, culture, and community. Highlights include the signature Afro Carib Festival and the Selecta Showdown.

Hosted by Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards, the Reggae Icon Awards is a major cultural event. It honors trailblazers who have shaped reggae music and Caribbean culture around the world.

The evening will feature Jody-Ann Gray as Emcee and Dahlia Harris as the event’s Keynote Speaker.

“Reggae music has always been more than a sound, it is a movement, a message, and a powerful cultural force,” said Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards. “The Reggae Icon Awards is our opportunity to honor the pioneers and visionaries who laid the foundation for this global genre while continuing to inspire unity, pride, and purpose within our community and beyond.”

2026 Reggae Icon Awards Honorees

Marcus Garvey Award

Reggae Icon Award

Lloyd Parks, OD – Legendary Bass Player/Vocalist/Producer / Composer

Lifetime Achievement Award

Clive “Tennors” Murphy – Leader of the rock steady group The Tennors. The Group topped the charts with songs like, “Ride Yuh Donkey”.

Awards Show

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by the Awards Show from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This event will be a sophisticated night of recognition, cultural celebration, and community connection highlighting reggae’s profound influence across generations.

The Reggae Icon Awards 2026 shows Miramar’s dedication to celebrating Black history and Caribbean culture. This event highlights the city’s role as a cultural center that values diversity, excellence, and legacy.

The event is open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged. RSVP here.