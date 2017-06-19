Reggae hitmaker Freddie McGregor to receive “Key To City” of Mt Vernon, NY

Mt. Vernon, NY – Veteran reggae hit maker and Big Ship captain Freddie McGregor will be honored by the City Of Mt Vernon, New York with the “Key To The City” for his outstanding contribution to the reggae industry.

The presentation to McGregor will be made on Sunday, June 25 at Roy Wilkins Park in NY. The announcement was recently made by Mt Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas.

“Thanks to Mayor Thomas, I will receive one of the highest honors a person can receive, the Key to the City,” McGregor said when he got the news.

For Freddie, the award has added significance given it is from a city in Westchester County, New York with strong Jamaican/Caribbean roots.

“Mt Vernon is not just where celebrities like actor Denzil Washington, Dick Clark of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and singer Stephanie Mills grew up, but it is a city that Jamaicans have served for years with honor and dignity. Jamaican born, Ronald Blackwood who lived in Mt Vernon, became the first African-American who was elected mayor in New York state. Judge Sam D. Walker, who was born in Kingston, served as a City Court Judge in Mt Vernon before he was elevated to Supreme Court judge in New York state. Jamaican rapper Heavy D lived in Mt Vernon for many years. I feel lucky to be honored by a city where Jamaicans have broke barriers and shown how immigrants can live the American Dream,” he said.

Known worldwide for his riveting reggae ballads, McGregor recorded his first big hit “Why Did You Do It” with Ernest Wilson in the late 60s. In 1983 he mined gold with “Big Ship” which broke into the top ten of the reggae charts in England and Jamaica. Since then he has amassed an impressive catalogue of popular hits including “Push Come To Shove,” “Africa Here I Come,” “I Was Born A Winner,” “Keys To The City,” “Let Them Try,” “Stop Loving You,” “Prophecy,” “So I Will Wait For You” and his current hit “True To My Roots” which was released last year.

McGregor will head to New York this week where he will join a dazzling galaxy of R&B and reggae stars including R Kelly, Stephanie Mills, Busy Signal, Tarrus Riley, Ken Boothe, Leroy Sibbles and U Roy with Lloyd Parks & We The People Band at Groovin In The Park 2017 that takes place at Roy Wilkins Park.

In the past, the annual summer concert has featured Air Supply, Michael Bolton, TGT, Patti Labelle, Boyz 11 Men, Gladys Knight, Babyface, Beres Hammond, Jimmy Cliff, Toots Hibbert and many other A listers from pop, R&B and reggae.