Reggae GRAMMY Category Featured on CBS New York

NEW YORK – On Saturday October 19th, 2024 at 6:00a.m. EST, CBS New York will air aspecial feature on the Reggae GRAMMY Category 2024 on the Donna Drake Show. The show will reach 26.1 million homes in the cities of New York, Boston, Detroit, Dallas – Fort Worth, Atlanta, Seattle and Pittsburgh.

During the program, several albums were highlighted in the Reggae Grammy Category for which nominees are to be announced on November 8th, 2024. Some the albums mentioned are from the artists Shenseea and the Bob Marley One Love Movie Soundtrack.  The Reggae Grammy category had 75 entries this year up by 10 albums from last year.

The program also highlighted the fact that several Jamaican reggae and dancehall artists are up for consideration in the category of Best Global Music Performance such as Sean Paul and Alkaline. Donna Drake interviewed Sean “Contractor” Edwards who as associate producer, has a project in the Reggae Album category up for consideration.The project titled “Dancehall Diaries Volume” features songs from Buju Banton, Capleton and Kymani Marley. The album has received over 2 million streams on Spotify and was produced by Hook Slaya Records from Boston. The feature also highlighted the hit single “This is How We Roll” with Buju Banton, Capleton and BL tha Hook Slaya which is entered in the category of Best Global Performance.

