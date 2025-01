Reggae Genealogy Music Festival 2025, an outdoor concert presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. The Reggae Genealogy concert showcase will take you on an audiovisual journey, exploring the origins, evolution and influence of Jamaican music, with live vocalists, DJs, dancers, storytellers and more!

Sunday, February 2, 2025 4pm-9pm at the Broward Mall NE Corner parking lot. Get your tickets now.