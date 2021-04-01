Reggae artiste Empress Aims to Encourage Women Everywhere with New Track

[TORONTO, Canada] – Reggae artiste Empress Lyrics is on the promotional trail for her latest single “What a Empress.” The track is about self-empowerment and self-love, something that she says we need to work on as women.

“The tune is about what I would do if I found out that my man is not being true to me, and what any woman should do if her man is not living up to his title as a man and as a king, but instead keeps disappointing her and putting her down. The answer is simply to focus on yourself, build yourself and love yourself, because you are powerful and strong,” Empress Lyrics expressed.

Love from the Ladies

Needless to say she has been getting a lot of love from the ladies. Best of all, Empress hopes to further inspire women all around the world to hold themselves in high regard.

“It is important for us women to know our worth and behave accordingly.”

The Canadian based reggae artiste has been doing music for the better part of 10 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

“I have worked consistently on putting out the type of music that people can relate to and music that will uplift and motivate listeners. I’m not about the hype; I’m all about touching the listeners’ hearts, spirit and minds; to jump start a dream or a vision inside of them. I hope that after listening to my music one or many become passionate. And, motivated to live up and fight for better,” she expressed.

Lyrical Prowess

Hailed for her versatility and lyrical prowess, Empress Lyrics has gone on to release tracks such as “Rastafari Great” on the original Sick Riddim, “A Brand New Start” and “Cyah Hold A Meds.”

The accompanying music video for “What a Empress” is in the planning stage and will be out this summer.