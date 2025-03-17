Reggae Artist Moziyah Cries For Love

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Moziyah has one goal – to make great music that will entertain, inspire, and resonate on an international level. He was born Andrew Roberts at 50 Red Hills Road and raised in the garrison of Kingston, Jamaica. Moziyah has a keen insight and an unmatched appreciation for music. His experiences have molded his music into a form of expression that tells stories based on positive messages. He credits his sound, influence, and inspiration to the likes of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Burning Spear, and the stalwarts who helped lay the foundation of this enduring music.

Moziyah has years of experience in the music business. He earned his stripes growing up in front of the recording studios and outdoor dances. In addition, he began singing in competitions at the young age of seven. Moziyah won praise on big stages without a hit song. This experience taught him the value of good songwriting, smooth delivery, and creativity.

The influence of American soul music on Jamaican roots reggae mirrors Moziyah’s transnationalism. He moved from Jamaica to the United States in 1997 and was able to embrace all kinds of music.

“Music is music, but reggae is my foundation. Righteous music is what I do,” says Moziyah. His music combined is a distinctive vocal sound with pulsing grooves and lyrics that expresses his Rastafarian spirituality. “Music is an art form, and I want to explore it without any barriers for upliftment and love,” expresses Moziyah.

Now ready to capture a global audience, Moziyah just released a new single (Cry For Love) – a powerful song that emphasizes the union of love from a realistic point of view.

Moziyah’s other singles are “Capture All,” “Cross Roads,” “Knock Knock,” and the sultry reggae single “No Lies” are all produced by IMZ Entertainment (Ingenuity Movement Zone), Moziyah’s independently owned company.

“I believe in creating music from a production perspective. I also love to play instruments which helps keep melodies in my head,” explains Moziyah.

Moziyah excels in reggae and dancehall music. He values crafting his own uplifting lyrics. This emerging talent is featured on both local and global radio stations. He promises to give his all to his fans and music lovers everywhere.