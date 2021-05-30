Reggae Artist Acea Releases “Grand Pree” on Overcome Family Label

by Howard Campbell

[HANOVER, Jamaica] – From his high school years, Acea has dreamed about a career in entertainment. It was not until this year that the singer took the plunge with the assistance of some hometown friends.

Grand Pree, his first song, was released in February by the Overcome Family. Like Acea, they are from Hanover parish in western Jamaica.

The song also marks their entry into the music business.

“This feeling is one of accomplishment. I feel a sense of honored integrity, because I am able to showcase my passion on a world scale,” said Acea.

Since Grand Pree hit the market, he and Overcome Family have stepped-up their recording sessions and released a flurry of follow-up songs. Those singles are Table Shall Turn, Armadon and Tell Dem.

While it has produced the legendary music producer Lee “Scratch” Perry and singer Jah Cure, Hanover trails neighbor parishes of St. James and Westmoreland in terms of hit-making artistes.

That’s where the Overcome Family comes in. Their record label is the latest venture by the company. Which is operated by brothers Sheldon and Gareth Pinnock, who also own a construction business.

“Overcome Family made the major step in trademarking its logo in early February, 2021. And, has been steadily growing as a company. Our main objective is productive growth for both young, hungry talent and the company’s industrial development,” he said. “Overcome Family intends to make its mark within the music industry while franchising.”

While there are other artistes on their roster, Overcome Family are concentrating their efforts on breaking Acea whose EP is scheduled for release this year.