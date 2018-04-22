Red Stripe Presents Reggae Sumfest Launch Party in NYC

NEW YORK – A slice of Jamaica flew into New York City this past Tuesday (April 17), when Red Stripe Presents Reggae Sumfest took over The DL nightclub.

The purpose of the private event was to raise awareness and celebrate the island’s leading annual music festival, which will be held in Montego Bay from July 15-22, 2018.

Caribbean music, food, speciality cocktails and Red Stripe beer flowed throughout the evening as the room filled with press and industry tastemakers.

To maximize the momentum, this year’s Reggae Sumfest’s featured artists, including rising dancehall songstress Tosh Alexander, Grammy-nominated reggae band Raging Fyah and dancehall/reggae star Agent Sasco, delivered electrifying performances at the launch.

To tip off the performances, an unveiling of the official poster was revealed and remarks were made from Reggae Sumfest (Owner and CEO Josef Bogdanovich and Co-Founder Robert Russell), Jamaica Consulate of New York (Consul General Ms. Trudy Deans), Red Stripe (Jamaica’s Ambassador Reshima Kelly), Jamaica Tourist Board (Christopher Dobson) and more.

DJs Road International, MadOut and Cali B provided sweets reggae sounds until the evening came to a close.

A live stream of the event was hosted by Noah Powa and Skatta Burrell and broadcasted from Irie Jam 360, Hype TV and reggaesumfest.com.