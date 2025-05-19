Recycling in Broward County and the Master Plan

PLANTATION – The Solid Waste Authority of Broward County has prepared a first draft of a blueprint that will shape how its 28 member cities and Broward County will process, recycle, and dispose of waste. In June 2025, Broward County residents and business owners can attend one of two public outreach meetings to learn about the Solid Waste and Recycling Draft Master Plan, ask questions, and give feedback.

“Finishing the draft Master Plan is a big step forward for the Authority and for the future of waste and recycling in Broward County,” said Mayor Mike Ryan, Chair of the Governing Board and Executive Committee of the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County. “We will continue to engage residents and business owners as we work collaboratively to finalize the plan for the next 40 years.”

The Master Plan looks at population growth, environmental goals, new technologies, facility needs, and financial sustainability. In short, it’s a long-term roadmap for services like curbside recycling, landfill capacity, and composting.

Community members and business proprietors are encouraged to participate in one of two public gatherings. Both meetings will present identical information. Those unable to be there physically can watch the meetings live via Zoom and YouTube.

Visit www.browardswa.org/live to access the meeting links.

Recycling in Broward County In Person Meetings

Monday, June 16, 2025, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Tree Tops Park (3900 SW 100th Avenue, Davie, FL 33328). The meeting will take place in Oak Ridge Hall. Free parking is available within the park at several locations. Please plan to arrive by 6:15 p.m. as the meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Downtown Event Center (416 NE 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301). Free parking is available at the Event Center for meeting attendees. When you arrive at the Event Center, go to one of two main parking lot entrances on the north side of NE 1st Street between North Federal Highway and NE 3rd Avenue. You do not need to do anything to validate your parking. Please plan to arrive by 6:15 p.m. as the meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.