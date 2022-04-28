Recording Artiste Suhverto is All About the “Paper”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Recording artiste Suhverto has been stunning the airwaves with his latest release, “Paper.” Officially released on April 1, 2022, the track was produced by House of Payne Empire.

“This song is meant to help motivate people to achieve whatever they put their mind to, as long as they put in the work. If you want the money, you have to work hard for it and be wary of those around you,” he explained. As the track has been gaining traction online since its release, the artiste is expecting the track to perform even greater and reach wider audiences.

Having first entered the scene over 10 years ago, Suhverto can be described as a melodious singjay with no limit to his versatility, with a unique voice and lyrical talent to match. A past member and co-founder of the JOP Fourth Generation camp, Suhverto is currently in a two year recording and promotion contract with House Of Payne Empire, which began in October of last year.

“I had been away from the mainstream music scene since 2011. I left the group due to a lack of management development and personal issues. Since then, I have ventured into entrepreneurship and started a community development program to help promote better humanitarian in and around our country. Now I’m back working with House of Payne Empire building a greater empire,” he highlighted.

With previous releases such as “Nah Give Up” and “Big Money”, the artiste is currently focused on creating new music and visuals. Especially, while building and maintaining a strong and positive brand for himself as a musician and entrepreneur. Expect new tracks such as “Vent Me” and “Real Hustler.”

“Paper” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.