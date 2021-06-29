Recording Artiste Jah Kooks “Still A Hold It”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Recording artiste Jah Kooks is sending a message of self-reliance and hope in his track “Still a Hold It.” Produced by House of Payne Empire Inc. the song was released in 2019.

“This track is all about the ups and downs I have faced in life, and also the struggles I have seen my friends and family face on a daily basis. Basically, this track is about life experiences and not just my life; not to mention the song is very relatable,” Jah Kooks expressed.

Since its release, the song has received favorable feedback but still hasn’t gotten the attention that he thinks it deserves. “The love has been tremendous but I think that it has a whole lot of potential to make it mainstream and so I have decided to give it some additional promotion in order to reach some more ears around the world,” he expressed.

Describing his style of music as cultural with elements of dancehall, the Clarendon native has been doing music professionally for the past four years. He prides himself in doing music that will always be uplifting and encouraging to anyone who listens. “As an artiste, I try to be versatile with my style of music and write songs with meaning that others can relate to.” Jah Kooks is also known for songs such as “Money Trail” and “RIP Friends We Lost” featuring Humble Kydd.

In the pipeline is an EP that will be released later on this year and more singles for his fervent fan base.

“Jah Kooks is always working on new music so my fans can look out for new music on the way.”