Record-Breaking Attendance at Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2024 Highlights the Region’s Growing Tourism Sector

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The 42nd Annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), organized by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), has concluded on a high note, reaching record-breaking attendance numbers. This year’s event, held in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from May 20-23, 2024, has been hailed as one of the most successful in the history of CTM, reflecting the strong interest and investment in Caribbean tourism.

This year’s Marketplace saw participation from 137 traditional buyer companies representing 25 countries, with a total of 271 delegates. This included 38 hosted buyers from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S.

Additionally, there were 14 MICE companies, six wedding specialist organizations, 10 travel advisor agencies, and 50 members of the regional and international media. The event also featured 207 supplier companies representing 27 Caribbean destinations, with a total of 682 delegates. CTM facilitated a record-breaking 12,724 scheduled appointments and a total delegate count of 1,200.

“We are thrilled with the unprecedented turnout and the positive feedback from participants,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, President of CHTA. “The record-breaking attendance underscores the resilience and allure of the Caribbean as a premier travel destination. It also highlights the collaborative spirit of our industry stakeholders. Special thanks to the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association who are dedicated to promoting and enhancing the region’s tourism sector.”

This year’s Marketplace introduced several inaugural elements, including the Caribbean MICE Exchange, which featured a dedicated track for meeting planners, and Responsible Tourism Day, which contributed positively to the host community and served as a valuable platform for learning, collaboration and commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

The event also spotlighted innovative exhibits highlighting the latest advancements in hospitality technology and unique Caribbean experiences. Numerous networking opportunities facilitated meaningful connections and partnerships among attendees, fostering a collaborative environment for future growth.

Live Entertainment

Jamaica pulled out all the stops, showcasing the island’s rich culture with captivating performances by former “The Voice” winner Tessanne Chin and reggae musician Maxi Priest. Their electrifying acts highlighted Jamaica’s vibrant music scene and artistic talent, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories of the island’s cultural heritage. The opening event was further enhanced by a spectacular drone show, which dazzled the audience and added a modern touch to the celebration of Jamaica’s traditions.

The success of this year’s event is a testament to the Caribbean’s enduring appeal and its capacity to adapt and thrive in a competitive global market. As the region continues to flourish, CHTA remains committed to supporting and advancing the interests of its members and the broader tourism community.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace Sponsors and Supporters

Destination Partners : Barbados, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and U.S. Virgin Islands

: Barbados, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and U.S. Virgin Islands Platinum Sponsors : Figment Design, Interval International, Marketplace Excellence, Mastercard, Sandals Resorts International, and Travelzoo

: Figment Design, Interval International, Marketplace Excellence, Mastercard, Sandals Resorts International, and Travelzoo Gold Sponsors : Adara, Amadeus, Caribbean Journal, My Booking Rewards, TAConnect, Tambourine, and The Anything Group (TAG)

: Adara, Amadeus, Caribbean Journal, My Booking Rewards, TAConnect, Tambourine, and The Anything Group (TAG) Silver Sponsor : Sojern

: Sojern Accommodation Sponsors : Deja Resort, Half Moon Jamaica, Hilton Rose Hall, Holiday Inn Resort Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall, Iberostar Rose Hall, Jewel Grande Montego Bay, SeaGarden Beach Resort, Royal Decameron Montego Beach, Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach, S Hotel, and Secrets St. James Montego Bay

: Deja Resort, Half Moon Jamaica, Hilton Rose Hall, Holiday Inn Resort Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall, Iberostar Rose Hall, Jewel Grande Montego Bay, SeaGarden Beach Resort, Royal Decameron Montego Beach, Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach, S Hotel, and Secrets St. James Montego Bay Contributors : Condé Nast, Tripadvisor, and Zartico

: Condé Nast, Tripadvisor, and Zartico Responsible Tourism Day Sponsors : BirdShack Fried Chicken and Yummy

: BirdShack Fried Chicken and Yummy Caribbean MICE Exchange: Half Moon, Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, Jamaica Tours Limited, and S Hotel

“We are immensely grateful to our sponsors for their invaluable support in making this year’s Marketplace a resounding success,” said Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of CHTA. “Their commitment and collaboration have been instrumental in showcasing the best of our region and fostering meaningful connections within the industry. We extend our heartfelt thanks to each of them for their dedication to promoting Caribbean tourism.”