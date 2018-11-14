ReadCaribbean Returns To The Miami Book Fair
Miami: The Unofficial Crossroads of the Caribbean
MIAMI – Miami is the unofficial crossroads of the Caribbean, and Miami Book Fair has always included the most prominent writers from the region.
Running November 11-18 on the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College in downtown Miami, this year, once again, weekend readings and discussions will feature more than 500 authors for all ages and interests, including programs in English, Spanish, French, and Haitian Creole.
On Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, don’t miss ReadCaribbean programs at the Miami Book Fair, featuring timely panels, storytelling for children, music and more.
Meet authors from Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Virgin Islands.
Simultaneous interpretation into English will be provided.
Our panels will cover important topics, such as literature and identity, visibility and erasure, aesthetics and imagination, religion and culture, race and gender, #MeToo and justice.
ReadCaribbean program
Saturday: Presentations in English
- After Irma, After Maria: Caribbean Women Writing the Storms – Writers from Haiti, Puerto-Rico, and the Virgin Islands explore the catastrophic natural history of the Caribbean.
- Unknown Histories of the Caribbean – Writers from Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad discuss the balance between tales of imagination and scrupulous research in Caribbean literature.
- Murder and Mayhem in the Caribbean – Writers from Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Trinidad present masterful and unvarnished literary crime fiction and wildly transgressive noir from the Caribbean
- Reading Jamaica – Writers bring to life the richness and diversity of Jamaican literature.
- ReadCaribbean Presents Adventures for Kids
Sunday: Presentations in English, French, and Haitian Creole (with simultaneous interpretation available)
- Haitian Identities and Caribbean Aesthetics – Haitian writers address the ways they navigate (hyper)visibility and erasure to honor Caribbean aesthetics.
- Compelling Stories from the French Caribbean – Vibrant narratives from Guadeloupe, Haiti, and Martinique.
- The Realities of Haitian Migrations – Writers discuss Haitian migration, racial, gender, and national identity.
- #Metoo Movement in the Afro-Caribbean Communities – Writers and scholars address the blurry lines between abuse and culture.
- ReadCaribbean Presents Three Groundbreaking Poets
For a complete list of authors of Caribbean heritage, please visit Miami Book Fair, call 305-237-3528, or email wbookfair@mdc.edu
