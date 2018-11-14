ReadCaribbean Returns To The Miami Book Fair

Miami: The Unofficial Crossroads of the Caribbean

MIAMI – Miami is the unofficial crossroads of the Caribbean, and Miami Book Fair has always included the most prominent writers from the region.

Running November 11-18 on the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College in downtown Miami, this year, once again, weekend readings and discussions will feature more than 500 authors for all ages and interests, including programs in English, Spanish, French, and Haitian Creole.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, don’t miss ReadCaribbean programs at the Miami Book Fair, featuring timely panels, storytelling for children, music and more.

Meet authors from Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Virgin Islands.

Simultaneous interpretation into English will be provided.

Our panels will cover important topics, such as literature and identity, visibility and erasure, aesthetics and imagination, religion and culture, race and gender, #MeToo and justice.

ReadCaribbean program

Saturday: Presentations in English

Sunday: Presentations in English, French, and Haitian Creole (with simultaneous interpretation available)

For a complete list of authors of Caribbean heritage, please visit Miami Book Fair , call 305-237-3528, or email wbookfair@mdc.edu