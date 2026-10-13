Raven Sekou: Staying Encouraged, Chasing Dreams and Building a Creative Legacy

NEW YORK – In the pursuit of creative success, talent may open the door, but perseverance, preparation and the courage to embrace new opportunities are often what keep it open. For Raven Sekou, a multi-talented American actor, musician, comedian and entrepreneur, the journey has been one of self-discovery, artistic exploration and an unwavering determination to turn personal passions into a lasting career.

Now based in New York City, Sekou is building his presence across television, film, music, comedy and fashion. With appearances on established productions, a growing interest in songwriting and a clothing brand designed to inspire people through life’s challenges, the 33-year-old creative is embracing a new chapter in his professional journey.

At the centre of it all is a simple but powerful philosophy that defines both his outlook on life and his business: SEKOU — Staying Encouraged Keeps Ourselves Uplifted. For Sekou, the name is more than a clever acronym. It is a reflection of lived experiences, personal struggles and the belief that people can rise above difficult circumstances to pursue their dreams.

His story is one of ambition, but also of authenticity, a reminder that behind every creative pursuit is a person willing to take a chance on what makes them feel most alive.

From poetry to the performing arts

Sekou formally began building his career across acting, music and comedy in 2019, although the creative spark came from an unexpected opportunity at a poetry café in Atlanta.

He had accompanied a friend to support a performance when he was invited to take the stage himself. Rather than allow the unexpected request to intimidate him, Sekou accepted the opportunity, delivering an ABC poem that resonated with the audience so strongly that he was asked to perform it a second time. That moment would prove pivotal.

“I enjoyed how it felt to express yourself and in that moment I knew I wanted to start performing because it made me feel the most alive I ever felt,” he recalled.

The experience awakened something within him, prompting him to explore other avenues of artistic expression. What began with poetry competitions and live performances gradually expanded into acting classes, music and, eventually, fashion design.

“It started in poetry competitions performing live in front of audiences I enjoyed that. Then taking an interest in other things like acting classes and wondering where that could go. I enjoyed the first class and just kept going from there,” Sekou explained.

His interest in fashion developed through visits to thrift stores, followed by an opportunity to work in a boutique, where his appreciation for clothing and design continued to grow. That journey eventually led him to create his own clothing brand, SEKOU.

“They all started as hobbies that I liked and felt passionate about and then turned into pursuing a career,” he said.

His development as an artist was also shaped by the creative communities he encountered while performing in Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York, Washington, DC, and North Carolina. Each city introduced him to different personalities, audiences and approaches to artistic expression.

“My spark also came from meeting other Creatives in the Entertainment World and different cities. When I started performing in Philly, Atlanta, NY, DC, NC. I took inspiration spark from every place.”

Those experiences helped broaden his perspective, reinforcing the idea that creativity thrives when artists remain open to learning from others.

New York City: A World of Possibilities

For the past two years, New York City has been Sekou’s home and an important source of inspiration for his creative evolution.

The city offers a dynamic environment where entertainment, fashion, music, comedy and culture intersect. For an emerging artist seeking to build a career across several disciplines, its diversity and constant movement have provided an invaluable backdrop.

“I love NYC. I’m grateful for all the opportunity that it has to offer. Especially because I’m not from here so to me it’s like a whole new world. It’s the biggest market I ever moved to,” he said.

From its bright lights and towering buildings to recording labels, film sets, fashion establishments, restaurants, comedy clubs and sports culture, Sekou finds inspiration in the city’s many dimensions. He believes New York has encouraged him to become more adventurous, both professionally and creatively.

“NYC influences my creativity to be more flexible in writing songs, sketching new outfits, applying for new roles that I haven’t did before. It influences me to always try something new and I like that.”

Rather than becoming comfortable with familiar achievements, he sees the city as a constant invitation to challenge himself.

“As an artist and person it helps me grow and want to be better than I was yesterday. I think NYC just inspires me to always want to do more and never getting comfortable with yesterday’s accomplishments.”

For Sekou, the key is to remain inspired, hungry and motivated, qualities he considers essential to personal growth and artistic development.

The city’s sporting culture has also provided memorable experiences. Reflecting on the excitement surrounding the New York Knicks and the team’s championship aspirations, he spoke of the special feeling of being in the city during a significant basketball moment.

More broadly, he appreciates the opportunity to interact and work alongside people from different cultures and backgrounds, expanding his understanding of the world beyond his own upbringing.

Since arriving in New York, he has already accomplished several goals, including becoming eligible to join the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) through his acting work and securing a new apartment. Those milestones represent only a small portion of what he hopes to accomplish.

“Those were just 2 out of 100 things I wanted to achieve when I moved here,” he said.

Learning from the Big Productions

As Sekou continues to develop his acting career, opportunities to work on established television and film productions have offered valuable lessons in professionalism, preparation and the importance of delivering one’s best performance.

Among the projects he has been involved with are Power Book III: Raising Kanan and BMF, television series associated with executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, as well as a production featuring acclaimed entertainer Jamie Foxx.

For Sekou, these experiences have been both exciting and humbling. “Stepping onto Big Shows with established audiences and reputations was like a honor because I don’t take it for granted at all,” he said. “There was an expectation like any show or film to bring your ‘A game’. The directors, crew, cast, and everybody is coming and working their best. It made me want to be on point and show my best.”

The prospect of performing in an environment where established industry figures are present adds another dimension to the experience. “When Tyler Perry is standing 10 feet in front of you it makes you want to do your best,” he said.

His time on BMF was particularly memorable because it marked his first stand-in role. Beyond the professional experience, the production also allowed him to develop friendships that have continued beyond the set.

“BMF, was one of the best shows I ever been apart of,” he reflected, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to these projects. “I thank God for it because it was truly a blessing.”

Sekou’s experience working on Flight of 84 alongside Jamie Foxx also provided an important lesson in versatility. Foxx, whom he considers one of his inspirations, has successfully blended acting, comedy and music throughout his career. Watching the veteran entertainer move effortlessly between making people laugh, performing music and returning to his character offered Sekou a firsthand example of what it means to be a well-rounded performer.

“One minute he’s telling jokes to the audience. Then the next minute he’s singing playing music with his radio boombox that he brought on set. Then the next minute he has to get back into character for lines,” Sekou recalled.

The experience reinforced his belief that audiences can recognise when a performer is comfortable in their craft and genuinely connected to what they are doing.

For Sekou, versatility is not simply about having multiple talents. It is about ensuring that each discipline strengthens the others, whether he is preparing for an audition, developing a character, writing a monologue or performing before a live audience.

Navigating Rejection and Remaining Prepared

Like many aspiring actors, Sekou has learned that pursuing a career in entertainment requires patience, resilience and the ability to accept disappointment without allowing it to define one’s potential.

He recalls an audition in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2022 for an independent film. The role required him to portray a gay character in an intimate scene with another man. At the time, he was uncomfortable with the material and decided to decline the opportunity, allowing another actor to take the role.

Looking back, the experience illustrates an important aspect of the industry: artists must make decisions about the roles they are willing to accept while continuing to develop professionally.

Sekou recognises that rejection, uncertainty and difficult choices are part of the process. He also understands that not every role will be the right fit. “The industry is a tough one and you can’t take anything personal even though it may feel that way at times. You must roll with the punches,” he said.

His advice to emerging actors is to remain positive, keep networking, believe in their abilities and continue applying for opportunities.

He also stresses the importance of preparation. Talent alone is not always enough; aspiring performers need the practical tools that casting directors and producers expect to see.

“Actors and directors have told me to do the work. If you want to be actor have a headshot, resume, demo reel, take classes. They told me to always keep working,” he explained.

The lesson he took from his earliest poetry performance remains relevant today: opportunities can emerge when least expected, and being ready can make the difference.

“Somebody’s always watching and depending how you present and carry yourself could be the deciding factor of your next big break. Always pay attention and be alert to know what’s going on,” he recalled.

It is a philosophy that extends beyond acting to every area of his creative and entrepreneurial pursuits.

A New Chapter in Music

Although some of his peers primarily know him as an actor who occasionally dabbles in music, Sekou is now looking to give his musical ambitions greater attention.

His acting work has been particularly prominent over the past few years, but he sees songwriting and music as an opportunity to express a more personal side of himself.

“Over the last few years, I been more active with TV and Film. But now, I see myself in this new chapter as a songwriter, artist who wants to focus on making more music first and connecting with more producers and music industry people such as A&Rs, executives, and seeing how far I can really go with it,” he said.

For Sekou, the distinction between acting and music is significant.

In film and television, an actor interprets a character and delivers dialogue shaped by a script and a director’s vision. Music, however, allows him to communicate his own thoughts, feelings and experiences more directly. “It’s my pen writing and expressing how I feel directly. In film I’m saying what the director wants me to say. Music allows me to express myself and show a side that most people haven’t seen of me before.”

His background across several disciplines could also open doors to opportunities beyond performing. He hopes to explore music placements in film soundtracks, including opportunities to have his original compositions featured in productions.

He sees the ability to contribute to a project in multiple ways as an advantage, particularly in an industry where collaboration and adaptability are essential. “If there’s a film that needs a song for its soundtrack I can apply my music background or writing experience for a sync placement in that film,” he said.

He also hopes to use his comedic background when auditioning for humorous characters in sitcoms and films.

Sekou’s artistic ambitions are wide-ranging. He would welcome opportunities to work with actors such as Michael B. Jordan; musicians including Stray Kids, Central Cee, Lil Wayne, Drake and J. Cole; and producers such as Pharrell Williams, Dr. Dre, Jermaine Dupri, Mike Will Made-It, Metro Boomin and Hitmaka. On the filmmaking side, he hopes to work with Jordan Peele, Ryan Coogler and Kenya Barris.

These are ambitious aspirations, but Sekou is clear that he intends to keep putting in the work required to move closer to them.

SEKOU: A Brand Born from Resilience

Beyond the camera, recording studio and comedy stage, another important part of Sekou’s journey is taking shape through his clothing brand, SEKOU.

The brand reflects his interest in fashion while communicating a message that reaches far beyond the clothing itself. At its core is the belief that encouragement can help people persevere through adversity and find the strength to continue pursuing their goals.

Sekou does not present that message as an abstract business concept. It comes from personal experience.

He speaks candidly about losing loved ones, experiencing homelessness, living in shelters and sleeping in cars and trains. These difficult periods helped shape his understanding of hardship and strengthened his desire to create something that could offer hope to others.

“I’ll never judge anyone. I slept in cars, trains, you name it. I had to find a way to keep going,” he said.

For Sekou, staying encouraged is not about pretending that life is easy or offering people false promises. It is about finding the determination to keep moving forward, even when circumstances seem overwhelming.

“Staying encouraged isn’t just a message that’s fabricated or tied up with false hope. It’s a message that came from experience,” he explained. “I’m telling people to stay encouraged and uplifted because that’s how I made it through my roughest times. If it helped me maybe it can help someone else too. That’s what I want it to represent.”

This personal connection gives the brand its identity. The values associated with SEKOU include resilience, authenticity, sincerity, positivity, equality, determination, empowerment, inspiration, originality and marketability.

Together, these principles represent the kind of business Sekou wants to build: one that is commercially viable while remaining grounded in a message of hope and human connection.

He believes clothing can serve as a visible expression of that message, allowing people to carry a reminder of their own potential wherever they go. “SEKOU means Staying Encouraged Keeps Ourselves Uplifted. That’s what defines this brand and acronym,” he said.

Building a Brand with a Worldwide Vision

Sekou’s vision for SEKOU extends beyond establishing a clothing line in New York. He hopes to create a brand that connects people in the entertainment industry with communities that may not always have direct access to those opportunities. His approach is to build gradually, establishing relationships and expanding its reach one person, one city, one town and one state at a time.

Ultimately, he wants the brand to have an international presence. “My plan is to continue to build and expand the brand one person, one city, one town, one state at a time. The goal one day is worldwide impact and accessibility,” he said.

In the next five years, he hopes to see SEKOU worn by people across the United States and around the world, including young people wearing the brand’s clothing and backpacks to school. “I really believe in it,” he said.

The vision reflects his desire to make the brand accessible to people from different backgrounds and circumstances, rather than limiting its appeal to one audience or market.

But as the business grows, Sekou understands that its original purpose must remain central. “By just sticking to the why of starting this brand in the first place. Remembering the ‘why’ keeps me grounded, it keeps the brand authentic, and overtime it keeps the focus on the message.”

It is a principle that will be particularly important as he balances the demands of an entertainment career with the responsibilities of entrepreneurship.

At 33, he is focused on expanding the brand, developing an online presence and wearing his own designs as he continues pursuing opportunities in music videos, commercials and film.

For Sekou, these pursuits are interconnected. His growing visibility as a performer can help introduce the brand to new audiences, while the brand itself can become an expression of his creativity, personality and values.

The Legacy He Hopes to Leave

For all his ambitions, Sekou’s measure of success extends beyond roles, music releases, commercial opportunities or the growth of his clothing business.

When asked what he hopes audiences will take away from his work, regardless of the medium, his response was thoughtful and revealing. He wants to be remembered as someone who loved and respected his craft, devoted time and energy to what he believed in, and used his creativity to contribute something original to the culture.

He also wants to be remembered as a good person: someone who made mistakes, experienced failure and was far from perfect, but remained resilient and refused to give up.

“Someone who dedicated the time and energy into something they loved. He was creative. He aimed to bring new fashion, music, and character roles to the culture. He was original. He was good to people,” he said. “He wasn’t perfect. He made mistakes. He failed many times. But he was resilient. He never gave up and because of it he achieved and was successful. He earned it.”

Importantly, he hopes that success will create opportunities to give back to his hometown and community, ensuring that he never forgets where he came from or the people who helped shape his journey.

That desire to remain connected to his roots is central to the legacy he envisions.

His immediate goals include securing bigger acting roles, appearing in more commercials and television programmes, gaining more speaking lines and making cameo appearances in music videos. At the same time, he wants to continue developing his music career and expanding SEKOU.

The road ahead will require discipline, persistence and the willingness to navigate an industry where progress is not always predictable. Yet Sekou’s experiences have taught him to remain open to possibilities while continuing to prepare for the opportunities he hopes will come his way.

At this stage of his journey, he is not content to be defined by a single title. Actor, musician, comedian and entrepreneur are all part of the same evolving identity. His goal is to keep growing, exploring and demonstrating what is possible when passion is matched by hard work and a willingness to learn.

“Today, at 33 I want to be in front of the camera performing in music videos and filming in commercials and movies in between. I also want to expand the clothing brand in the midst of it all by wearing it and building an online website. That’s where my ambition lies right now. But you never know what the future holds.”

For Sekou, the next chapter is about showing up, staying prepared and continuing to develop into the artist he believes he can become. “Showing that I’m just ready to become the artist that I strive to be and work towards everyday. Just having that it factor. That’s what I’m ready to show the World.”

And if there is one message that runs consistently through his creative journey, it is that success is not simply about reaching a destination. It is about remaining encouraged through the setbacks, learning from every experience and using the journey to inspire others.

With his sights set on new creative opportunities and a clothing brand built around that very philosophy, Raven Sekou is working to turn his personal story into a wider message of possibility.

His ambition is to make an impact through his craft. His purpose is to encourage others along the way. And his message remains unmistakable: ”Stay encouraged. Keep creating. Never give up”.