Rastafari Day at NoMi Village: Celebrating Reggae Culture with Binghi Blaze

by Howard Campbell

NORTH MIAMI – When Binghi Blaze performs on Rastafari Day at NoMi Village in Miami on February 15, he plans to live up to the Reggae Month billing, which is, ‘Make Reggae Irie Again’.

The Jamaican singer based in South Florida will perform with the famous Big Youth. He will also share the stage with well-known artists like Anthony B, Papa Michigan, and Twiggi. Binghi Blaze is looking forward to it.

“This means a lot and for me to be considered to be a part of this event shows that I’m doing my part in preserving the original reggae culture. This privilege is worth more than money, (it’s) just a joy to be a part of this event to perform for the people,” said Binghi Blaze.

Rastafari Day at NoMi Village is among various celebrations taking place in South Florida to honor Reggae Month, primarily coordinated by Inner Circle. Ian Lewis, the bass player and co-founder, said the theme for the month is “Irie.” This is a Jamaican slang that means feel-good. There will also be shows in Fort Lauderdale and Miramar.

Reggae Month got underway on February 2 with the Reggae Genealogy show in Plantation.

Binghi Blaze hails from Manchester parish in southern Jamaica. He was first drawn to the message of roots-reggae in his teens. His songs include Rastamance, Put it Down and People Of The World.

Uton G, Kungo Blaxx, Ras Mista Fyah and Murphy Prince are also scheduled to perform at Rastafari Day.