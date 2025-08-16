Rashida Costa Returns with Encore Performances of “AT ALL COST”

LAKE WORTH BEACH – The Stonzek Theatre in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, is set to host an extraordinary theatrical event. Acclaimed Jamaican-American actress and playwright Rashida Costa brings back her original stage play, AT ALL COST, for a limited encore run. Following sold-out performances and overwhelming audience demand, Costa’s compelling drama will return for four additional shows on August 23rd and 24th, 2025.

The buzz surrounding AT ALL COST has been palpable since its debut. Audiences and critics alike are praising its emotional depth, historical resonance, and unflinching examination of racial injustice in post-World War II America. The upcoming encore provides a fresh opportunity for theatre lovers and new viewers. They can experience a play that has been described as “gripping,” “necessary,” and “deeply moving.”

About the Play: A Story of Struggle, Defiance, and Hope

Set in the fraught years following the end of the Second World War, AT ALL COST unspools the harrowing and inspiring journey of Wray Edmond. He is a Black war veteran who returns home hopeful for his future but quickly confronts the reality of systemic discrimination.

Like many of his peers, Edmond is denied the GI Bill benefits he rightfully earned. This is a cruel consequence of entrenched racism and the practice of redlining. This practice effectively barred Black veterans from accessing opportunities for homeownership, education, and building generational wealth.

Rather than surrender to the injustices arrayed against him, Edmond refuses to be silenced. The narrative charts his courageous—and unconventional—pursuit of a future for his family. Risking everything, he decides to purchase a casino; this is a bold move that directly challenges the economic and social barriers erected to keep Black Americans at the margins. Through this personal struggle, Edmond’s story becomes a powerful microcosm of the broader fight for civil rights and equality.

Costa’s writing shines in its layered, unvarnished portrayal of Edmond’s world. Characters are rendered with depth, complexity, and humanity. The script deftly weaves moments of heartbreak with flashes of hope. In addition, the play’s scenes pulse with the tension of families grappling with impossible choices. The production design and staging further evoke the era, immersing the audience in a time of both possibility and peril.

A Timely Reflection on Racial Injustice

AT ALL COST does more than recount a compelling personal story—it interrogates the legacy of racism and exclusion that has shaped American society. The GI Bill is often celebrated as a cornerstone of American prosperity. Yet, it is here revealed in its dual nature. While it facilitated social mobility for millions, it also codified and perpetuated racial disparities.

By confronting these truths head-on, Costa invites audiences to consider the ongoing impact of historic injustices. The play’s relevance resonates now as much as ever. Contemporary debates about equity, reparations, and systemic reform echo the struggles depicted on stage. In this way, Costa’s work does not simply revisit history—it calls the present to account. She urges all who witness it to reflect on their own roles in the ever-unfinished project of realizing justice.

Audience Reception and Critical Acclaim

Since its original run, AT ALL COST has been met with accolades from both audience members and critics, earning praise for its narrative boldness, emotional impact, and unflinching honesty. The play’s sold-out performances at the Lake Worth Playhouse stand as testament to its power to touch and challenge viewers. Many have described leaving the theatre changed—moved by Edmond’s story, empowered by his resilience, and inspired to engage with the hard truths of American history.

Viewers have used words like “gripping,” “necessary,” “deeply moving,” and “unforgettable” to describe their experience. Community leaders, educators, and activists have also noted the play’s value as a catalyst for discussion, education, and healing.

About Rashida Costa: A Voice for the Underrepresented

Rashida Costa is not only the creative mind behind AT ALL COST, but also a distinguished Jamaican-American actress, playwright, and author. Her work has consistently championed stories from the margins. Costa’s background as a Jamaican-American informs her artistry, bringing a unique perspective to the American stage—a blend of cultural consciousness, historical insight, and a deep empathy for those whose voices have too often been silenced.

Her career began in the world of theatre, where she quickly distinguished herself as a performer of remarkable range and depth. Costa’s acting is marked by a rare ability to inhabit complex characters, lending authenticity and nuance to every role she undertakes. This same commitment to truth and representation carries through to her work as a playwright. Her scripts are unafraid to tackle difficult subjects and shine light on uncomfortable realities.

AT ALL COST, originally produced by the Riant Theatre, is emblematic of Costa’s mission to foster empathy, awareness, and social change. The play’s successful run at the Lake Worth Playhouse, culminating in sold-out audiences and critical acclaim, has cemented Costa’s reputation as one of the most vital voices in contemporary theatre.

Beyond the Stage: Author and Advocate

Rashida Costa’s creative portfolio extends well beyond the boundaries of theatre. She is a published author of both children’s literature and motivational works. Each reflects her signature warmth and passion for uplifting others.

Who Lives in the Little Wooden House : A children’s book celebrated for its gentle storytelling and positive messaging, inviting young readers to explore themes of community, curiosity, and belonging.

: A children’s book celebrated for its gentle storytelling and positive messaging, inviting young readers to explore themes of community, curiosity, and belonging. 365 Days Smarter: A motivational guide designed to inspire readers of all ages. Through daily insights and affirmations, Costa’s book encourages personal growth, resilience, and a proactive approach to life’s challenges.

Through both her writing and her performances, Costa demonstrates a steadfast dedication to empowering underrepresented communities. Her multidisciplinary work sparks dialogue, encourages self-reflection, and nurtures a greater sense of empathy in audiences and readers alike.

Fostering Dialogue and Community Empowerment

Costa’s work affects us not only on stage or in writing, but also in our conversations. She is dedicated to creating meaningful dialogue. This is clear in how she interacts with audiences. She often joins post-show talks and community events that enhance the play’s impact. For Costa, theatre is more than entertainment—it is a tool for education, advocacy, and healing.

As AT ALL COST returns to the stage, Costa’s hope is that the production will continue to inspire critical conversations about history, justice, and the ongoing struggle for equality. Her artistry stands as a beacon to all who seek to build a more inclusive and compassionate world.

Looking Ahead: The Legacy of “AT ALL COST”

With four encore performances scheduled due to unprecedented demand, AT ALL COST is poised to reach even broader audiences in Lake Worth Beach and beyond. The play’s enduring relevance and Costa’s unyielding vision ensure that its legacy will outlast any single run.

New generations experience discrimination. Stories like Edmond’s show us that fighting for justice requires courage and creativity. Rashida Costa’s work—on stage, in print, and in the community—shows our world and calls us to take action.

For anyone seeking theatre that challenges, educates, and uplifts, the upcoming performances of AT ALL COST at the Stonzek Theatre are not to be missed.

Event Details: