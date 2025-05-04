Rashida Costa’s Innovative Approach to Storytelling

SOUTH FLORIDA – Rashida Costa is a Jamaican-American actress, playwright, and celebrated author with multiple publications available today. She is currently working on a new play and script concept, which will be released shortly. Among her published works is a captivating children’s storybook titled Who Lives In The Little Wooden House and a motivational guide called 365 Days Smarter.

Rashida Costa is also the playwright for the groundbreaking play AT ALL COST, produced by the Riant Theatre. The performance aims to highlight the significant impact of discrimination based on an individual’s skin color. It draws in veterans, current service members, and a large audience.

At All Cost Overview

At All Cost” examines the complexities of a black soldier’s journey following the denial of his GI Bill benefits, he did not allow this to deter him from seeking a better path for himself and his family.

This story takes place in 1945, following World War II, and focuses on the experiences of the main character, Wray Edmond. Edmond purchases a casino after being denied the benefit of gaining access to home ownership, one he fully expected as a promised benefit of his GI Bill.

The story showcases the harsh reality of being ostracized because of the color of your skin. This nightmare is all too real for blacks across the nation. “Redlining was a common practice used to prevent black people from owning homes. Edmond experiences this in the play’s story.”

The groundbreaking play “At All Cost” narrates the challenges endured by a black soldier and his family throughout their journey.

AT ALL COST Event Details: