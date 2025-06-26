Ramoy McFarlane: Making a Footprint on Jamaica’s Hospitality Industry

Negril, Jamaica – At just 31 years old, Ramoy McFarlane has achieved what many spend a lifetime working toward—becoming the hotel manager of a boutique luxury hotel property in Jamaica. Set to celebrate his birthday at the end of the month, McFarlane’s rise through the ranks of Jamaica’s competitive hospitality industry is nothing short of inspiring.

McFarlane is a proud graduate of Ferncourt High School. He took on his current role in May 2025. He manages a fully rebuilt 32-room boutique hotel. The hotel was completely renovated at a cost of over J$700 million. This new job marks a decade-long journey for McFarlane. He started humbly but has grown steadily. Now, he is one of the youngest hotel managers on the island.

From Moon Palace to the Soul of Negril

McFarlane’s entry into the tourism industry came in 2015, when he joined Moon Palace Jamaica as a Transfer Coordinator. It didn’t take long for his tenacity, discipline, and leadership to shine. Over the next six years, he climbed the ranks to become the hotel’s Groups Manager, laying the foundation for what would become a rapid ascent in Jamaica’s hospitality space.

After his success at Moon Palace, McFarlane improved his skills at Travelshow Marketing as Business Development Manager. He then worked at Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa as MICE, Groups & Events Manager. Each job helped him understand the tourism industry better. This experience prepared him for the top position he has today.

A Dream Redirected

Originally, McFarlane had set his sights on a career in accounting. But as he told South Florida Caribbean News, “That didn’t become my passion.” Faced with uncertainty, he considered a future in either the Jamaica Defence Force or tourism. A timely newspaper ad for a job at Moon Palace tipped the scale—and the rest, as they say, is history.

He credits divine intervention and the consistent guidance of industry mentor Mr. Clifton Reader for steering his path. “Mr. Reader has been instrumental in broadening my perspective and shaping the professional I am today,” McFarlane shared.

Leadership with Heart

Though his career trajectory has been impressive, McFarlane admits that rising so quickly hasn’t come without its challenges. Having moved from line staff to a leadership role in under 10 years, he’s had to learn how to manage former peers with fairness and firmness. “There are occasions where I had to be extremely stern to ensure tasks are completed in a timely and effective manner. But it was always done with love.”

McFarlane leads with humility. He often reminds himself that “it’s okay not to know everything.” He relies on his team’s strength to get results.

A Message for Aspiring Tourism Professionals

To young people considering a future in tourism, McFarlane offers heartfelt advice: “Ensure you have a passion for people and service. It’s not always about the money. This career will take you places, but it will also take time. Be open to what it will give to you—and what it will take from you.”

His story is a testament to resilience, vision, and a commitment to excellence. It is also a shining example of what is possible within Jamaica’s vibrant tourism industry for those willing to start at the bottom and work their way up.

Rooted in Love and Purpose

Born and raised in St. Ann, McFarlane comes from a close-knit family, including three sisters (1 younger and 2 older) and his mother, Lileth James, along with his stepfather, Alphanso Linton. Their love and support remain his anchor, even as he steers one of the island’s most exciting hotel ventures.

His guiding life philosophy sums up his approach: “Life is like a river flowing downstream. You can either try to fight against life by pushing upstream or just flow with it.”

As Jamaica’s tourism sector grows, Ramoy McFarlane is a name to watch. He is a young leader showing that greatness comes from attitude, adaptability, and ambition, not age.