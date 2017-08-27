Racism Is Inherently Un-American

Plantation – The Broward Black Republican Club releases the following statement on racism in America:

We cannot turn a blind eye nor be silent about the hate and violence that continues to divide our country. Racism has no place in a society that aspires to achieve tranquility and justice for all.

Any person who chooses to associate or tolerate racist rhetoric or behaviors is not good and is inherently un-American. There is nothing patriotic or redeeming about the KKK, neo-Nazis, or other white supremacy groups that represent a heinous part of American history. We call on President Trump to hear the concerns of the people and lead with moral clarity to give no comfort or support to racist rhetoric and behaviors in our country.

We also urge Republicans and Democrats not to be partisan for political gain or survival, but to be open and honest without hesitation because we all struggle together as our destinies are tied together. Although changing the views and opinions of others is a process that may not guarantee tolerance or acceptance, there can be no moral victory with violence and fear.

As we fight against racism, let us remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. :

“In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence.”

We all bear the responsibility of ousting racism. In the United States there can be unity in diversity, but we must recognize our diverse challenges to mend the the divide and find common ground to stand together.