Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica Set to Sizzle in June

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The 7th staging of the Racers Grand Prix is set to be a night of explosive action inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica as Olympic 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson and defending Men’s 400m World Champion Antonio Watson, headline a star-studded list of athletes from across the world who will compete in eleven disciplines in what will be two and a half hours of scintillating track and field action.

Numerous additional athletes are yet to be announced as negotiations progress. Glen Mills, the Chairman of the Racers Grand Prix organizing committee, announced that Thompson and Watson will compete.

World Champion Women

They will join athletes like Masai Russell, the Olympic champion in the Women’s 100m hurdles from the USA. Tobi Amusan is a world record holder from Nigeria. Sada Williams is the World Champion Women’s 400m bronze medalist from Barbados. Both athletes are set to compete. Jamaican athletes Tia and Tina Clayton, Alana Reid, and Krystal Sloley will join them on the women’s side.

Male Athletes Competing

On the men’s side, Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, Chris Bailey and Trey Cunningham of the USA are just some of the athletes who will battle against Oblique Seville, Wayne Pinnock, high school sensation Gary Card and the returning Christopher Taylor among many others.

Racers Grand Prix Tickets

Great news for local track and field fans! Entry to the bleachers will be free for those who request it on the Racers website. This offer is valid from May 1 to May 31. After that, bleacher entry will cost $1000. For the Grandstand, finish line tickets will be $5000, and regular grandstand seats will be $3000.

All ticket sales start on May 1.

“The meet has its challenges, and of course, the biggest one is financial,” Mills said during the official press launch at the Pegasus Hotel on Tuesday. “I am really happy to hear the sponsors expressing their support and the pleasure of being associated with us. Putting on these track meets to get the international athletes involved is very difficult and it takes a lot of money. “The competition of meets across the world is getting more and more fierce every year, but there is something special about Racers Grand Prix,” Mills stated. “Right now, the interest is so high that I have the interest to put on three meets with different athletes,” Mills boasted.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange, announced that the government will support the event to the tune of $10 million dollars. The President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Christopher Samuda, also endorsed the event, highlighting the impact of meets such as the Racers Grand Prix to the continued development of the sport of track and field on the island.

Antonio Watson

Antonio Watson is a member of the Racers Track Club. He had his breakout season two years ago at the Racers Grand Prix. There, he introduced himself to the world. He later became the second Jamaican man to win the World Championship in the 400m.

After a tough year filled with injuries, Watson is ready to defend his world title. He will use the Racers Grand Prix to start his campaign in 2025.