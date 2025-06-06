Racers Grand Prix 2025: All Systems Go

Kingston, Jamaica – With just a day to go, it’s all systems go for the Racers Grand Prix 2025, set to unfold at the National Stadium this Saturday, June 7. The stage is set for a night of world-class sprinting, spirited performances, and proud Jamaican excellence.

In preparation for this international-calibre event, organisers have confirmed two key operational enhancements. These enhancements reflect the Racers Grand Prix’s commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainability.

General Accident Secures the Meet

General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica (GenAc), a proud partner and one of Jamaica’s leading insurers, has provided comprehensive liability coverage for the event. This critical coverage ensures the protection of all stakeholders. It covers athletes, staff, officials, and patrons throughout the staging of the meet.

“At GENAC, we are passionate about supporting sporting excellence and community engagement,” said Lesley Miller, Chief Information Officer of General Accident Insurance Jamaica. “Our sponsorship of the Racers Grand Prix is not just about protection – it’s about being present where the energy is, where people are moving forward, and where the future is being shaped.

Electric Buses to Transport Athletes

In a forward-thinking move, Racers Grand Prix has enlisted electric buses for the safe and sustainable transport of athletes throughout the weekend. The initiative is powered in collaboration with a local green mobility partner. This reflects the event’s commitment to environmentally responsible operations.

“This year, we wanted to go further not just in terms of performance on the track, but also in how we show leadership off it,” said Devon Blake, CEO of Racers Grand Prix. “Using electric buses is a step in the right direction as we strive to deliver a world-class and future-facing event.”

Adding to the excitement within the stadium sponsors KFC, Stewarts Automotive Group, Double Seven will fete patrons to prizes and surprises before and during the meet.

The athlete line-up is ready. Training has begun, and the facilities are prepared. The Racers Grand Prix will showcase speed, culture, and innovation.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the full experience. This includes activations, entertainment, and a stacked race schedule featuring local and international stars.

The Racers Grand Prix 2025 starts at 7:00 PM sharp on Saturday, June 7. Let the countdown begin.