Quotable Caribbean – May 4, 2020

“… we need to ensure that the Caribbean does not remain invisible and dispensable, nor the South Pacific. And if our voices have to be spoken over and over and over to make this point, we shall not tire to do so because what is at stake is human lives and the wellness and well-being of global civilization as was envisaged 75 years ago when the United Nations was established.” – Mia Mottley, Prime Minister, Barbados

“The shock waves of business closures, loss of employment and loss of income are still sending daily ripples across the world and, let’s be honest, an end to this unprecedented crisis is not yet in sight. So let us use May Day 2020 not only to celebrate the enormous contributions of all workers, but also to take time to examine how together we can better protect our precious essential workers in the future.” – Karolin Troubetzkoy, President, Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association

“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before. This is our toughest challenge yet, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.” – Roger Dow, President and CEO, U.S. Travel Association

“During National Travel and Tourism Week, we lock arms with the community, as well as our colleagues across the mainland, to showcase the importance of this industry to everyone. Even as we navigate through rough waters during and after the pandemic, we invite our entire community, including the next generation of Virgin Islanders, to discover all that travel and tourism has to offer.” – Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, United States Virgin Islands

“Our collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, and its impressive science-based conservation track-record, has enabled us to more strategically develop our approaches to ensure the natural resources of our Caribbean destinations can be enhanced – because we recognize that tourism, our region’s major earner, can only thrive if our coasts, our beaches, our seas, our forests, our fauna and flora, and our people, also thrive.” – Patricia Affonso-Dass, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

“The message (in the Caribbean collaboration entitled ‘We Got This’) is powerful – unity is strength and hope springs eternal in an environment where God is Love. One Caribbean, no fears, do not worry about the madness, let us take our chances, look out for our neighbors, we will rise again nourished by the Caribbean sun. If we miss the importance of unification this time around, well, we only have ourselves to blame.” – Dr. Basil Springer, Change-Engine Consultant