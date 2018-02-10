Pure Grenada Secures Top Honors In USA Today’s Choice Travel Awards

St. George’s, Grenada – It’s official, the votes are in and Grand Anse Beach, Mount Cinnamon Grenada Resort and Bianca C in Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, secured top honors in the USA TODAY’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.

For the second year in a row being nominated in the top 10 Caribbean categories by a panel of experts, Grand Anse beach took the top spot ahead of regional competitors today. Mount Cinnamon was voted best Caribbean resort and Bianca C, best Caribbean dive site.

“Congratulations are in order for these honours for our famous Grand Anse Beach, Bianca C as well as our industry partner Mt. Cinnamon to be voted number one in USA TODAY’s 10Best awards, earned by fans and lovers of Grenada” said Patricia Maher, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We would love to thank first and foremost the judges for the nominations and all our locals, visitors and avid readers of USATODAY for their continued support in the voting process.”

Grand Anse Beach

Located a mere 2.3 miles away from the Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grand Anse Beach, two (2) miles of gleaming white sand, is considered the destination’s most popular and premier spot to enjoy a sunset.

On Grand Anse, one can find beach bars, restaurants and some of the island’s highly sought after hotels located just feet away from its shores, including Mount Cinnamon, who walked away with this year’s honor for best Caribbean resort. The intimate 31 room hotel brings stylish charm and elegance filled with Grenadian hospitality. It is easy to see why it earned the top spot.

Bianca C

Bianca C, Grenada’s premier wreck dive site and otherwise referred to as the “Titanic of the Caribbean” is considered to have few rivals in the realm of wreck diving. The winner in its category, best Caribbean dive site, Bianca C proved to not only be a “must see” for dive enthusiasts but those who enjoy aquatic discovery when visiting Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

