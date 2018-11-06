“Pure Grenada In the Spotlight” Attracts Top U.S. Travel Advisors and Media

NEW YORK – With arrival numbers trending upwards, the return of Jet Blue’s weekly Mint Service and the recent addition of a second weekly American Airlines flight to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) along with stakeholders, visited New York, New Jersey and New England to increase awareness.

Through the “Grenada, Carriacaou & Petite Martinique in the Spotlight” series, the GTA actively engaged and incentivized more than 140 travel professionals based in these key target markets to keep the three-island destination top-of-mind with their customers.

“This exclusive “Spotlight” series is yet another mechanism in our strategy to boost awareness and recognition of the Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean brand,” said Francine Stewart, Marketing Manager of the GTA. “Quality engagement of travel professionals in these cities was essential for us to do prior to the busy fall/winter travel season in order to solidify our continued growth and success in the number one source market within the USA.”

The series kicked off with a dinner at the Grand Hyatt New York on October 23 where a wide selection of travel professionals were in attendance to learn all about Pure Grenada.

On October 24, a dinner was held at The Manor Hotel in West Orange, New Jersey where the delegation met with travel advisors and distributed promotional items designed to educate their clients.

The delegation included GTA’s Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford and Marketing Manager, Francine Stewart, along with industry partners from the Spice Island Beach Resort, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, Calabash Luxury Boutique Resort, Coyaba Beach Resort, Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club, Silversands Grenada, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, True Blue Bay Boutique Hotel and Blue Horizons Garden Resort.

Bringing Grenada to New England, the delegation concluded in Boston on October 25 at the Royal Sonesta Boston, with a Lunch and Learn media event.

Fifteen journalists from publications such as the Boston Herald, Boston Globe, Improper Bostonian and Smarter Travel as well as social media influencers attended. The group concluded the series with a dinner, also hosted at the Royal Sonesta, with travel professionals based throughout the New England area.

Throughout each presentation, attendees learned of the destination’s diverse offerings across the three islands and its key niche markets such as Weddings & Honeymoons; Sailing & Cruising; Diving; Soft Adventure and the delectable cuisine. The not-to-miss festivals including the Chocolate Festival and Spicemas Carnival 2019 were also featured.

In addition, agents were encouraged to become Pure Grenada Specialists in order to be eligible to earn rewards and be selected for familiarization trips to the island.

Lastly, those in attendance had the chance to win prizes provided by Coyaba Beach Resort, Spice Island Beach Resort, Blue Horizons Garden Resort, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club and Silversands Grenada. Social media was used to garner additional attention with the GTA creating a #SpotlightGrenada hashtag that attendees used for a chance to win a prize during the events attended.