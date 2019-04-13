Pulitzer-Prize Winning play “Driving Miss Daisy” comes to Miramar Cultural Center

“Timeless TV Stars, Sheree J. Wilson and Clarence Gilyard, lead in the “Driving Miss Daisy” play at Miramar Cultural Center ”

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present “Driving Miss Daisy” on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) | ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer-Prize-Winning play inspired the groundbreaking film adaptation, starring Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy.

The Neil Simon Festival’s production, will feature the stars of TV’s Walker Texas Ranger, Sheree J. Wilson & Clarence Gilyard …Right here in Miramar!

Sheree J. Wilson has gained worldwide recognition starring in two enormously popular long running television series. Appearing in the hit series Dallas for five seasons playing opposite Patrick Duffy, and then for the entire eight year run of Walker, Texas Ranger opposite Chuck Norris.

Clarence Gilyard is best known for his roles as Jimmy Trivette on TV’s Walker, Texas Ranger and as Conrad McMasters on Matlock. Clarence is also known for such films as Die Hard, Top Gun, and The Karate Kid, Part II.

Bring your family and friends to a star-studded rendition of a timeless theatrical classic about diversity, friendship, and a developed understanding of one and other in times of change!

Click here for tickets, available at ticketmaster.com or call 954-602-4500 for information on Student and Senior pricing.

Come early and enjoy a FREE reception for their Wombman Exhibit in the Ansin Family Art Gallery. Curated by Bert Mervil of MUCE 305, this exhibit is a visual exploration of femininity, consciousness, and sisterhood.