Puerto Rico to Host World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit 2020

Puerto Rico will serve as location for Global Summit in 2020, gathering top global business leaders in travel and tourism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s first-ever and new Destination Marketing Organization, today announced that the Island will serve as the host for the World Travel & Tourism Council 2020 Global Summit, following the formal announcement made by WTTC at today’s closing ceremony of the 2019 Summit in Seville, Spain.

Representing the global private sector of travel & tourism, the Global Summit is regarded as the most important worldwide event in the sector, and gathers significant global business leaders, yearly.

“We’re honored to have been chosen as host destination for the upcoming World Travel and Tourism Council 2020 Global Summit. Puerto Rico is a place where rich culture and natural wonders lay the foundation for an immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences. We’re thriving as a destination of global importance and hosting this Summit will elevate even further our tourism offering, positively impacting the local economy. We look forward to welcoming the global tourism industry next year to discover all that Puerto Rico offers,” said Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

In Puerto Rico, the travel industry employs roughly 77,000 people, contributes 6.5% to the Island’s GDP and impacts a noteworthy 17 additional sectors of the economy.

This, on the rise given the Island’s increasing popularity as a must-visit destination on a global scale, and validated given the selection by the WTTC, as the first U.S. Island territory to host the respected event.

“We are delighted to bring next year’s Global Summit to the beautiful tropical Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, a welcoming and diverse destination that is attracting travelers from all over the world,” said Gloria Guevara Manzo, President and CEO of WTTC. “We’re particularly excited because the destination provides ease in traveling and doing business since Puerto Rico is a US territory yet has the allure of the Caribbean.”

The WTTC Global Summit will be held from April 21-23, 2020 at the District San Juan, a five-acre hospitality and entertainment district opening later this year.

The complex is currently being designed and poised to be the most vibrant and popular setting for events, conventions and performances in the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico’s unique history and offerings set it apart as a global destination, including a fusion of Taino Indian, Spanish and African cultures, seen vividly in the food, music and architecture.

Found on the Island is El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. forest system; three of the world’s five bioluminescence bays; and El Monstruo, the longest zip line in the Americas.

Click here for more information on Puerto Rico and its variety of offerings and lodging options.