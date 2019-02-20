Psychological Benefits of Being Humble

If you want to change your life or yourself but are stuck at some point, you may need to learn how to be humble. Many people are trying to avoid taking things as they are, considering it to be a manifestation of weakness and abandonment of their own goals. In fact, being humble is a source of personal strength and a starting point for a genuine change.

So what is being humble? What psychological benefits does it have? Being humble is the inner state akin to humility. Therefore, it is perceived negatively by many, who consider this trait synonymous to submission. For many, accepting the absence of something means that people have to refuse from things they want. It’s easier to take such a position and just live a lazy life instead of doing their best to reach their goals. In fact, being humble is something different; you can read humble quotes to understand the essence of the trait.

What Does Being Humble Mean?

Actually, being humble is not a rejection of the desired things, goals, and values; it is a temporary pause. Sometimes, humility and acceptance allow us to see a simpler path that we are not able to see. It contributes to objectivity: when being calm and humble, you can analyze what is happening around you and make an adequate solution. On the contrary, resistance deprives the ability to think clearly – emotions overshadow the abilities of the mind and do not allow you to hear your intuition.

When being humble, you take the world for granted, seeing the things as they are. Thus, you can find:

emotional balance;

inner calm;

the absence of struggle and resistance;

the absence of value judgments and criticism;

the situation is perceived as easy to handle and solve;

a sense of security.

If you want to develop humility, then the first thing for you to do is to stop your automatic responses to the situation. It is simply impossible to constantly be in a state of strength and resistance. If you are in a situation where any action does not bring the desired result, then it is time to go through the humility lesson.

Stop for a moment and accept everything that happens as it is: people, circumstances, health, weather, income, etc. Now everything is just like that. These are factual circumstances, accept them with calm.

Acceptance does not mean that a person should like what is happening, agree to live with it further. It is about the perception of the world without assessments, struggles, or attempts to escape from the situation. You must first accept yourself, all your fears, doubts, negative thoughts, and emotions. When you honestly look at yourself and find not only good but also bad things, it will be easier for you to accept other people.

Humility is the starting point for your further travel to self-development. It contributes to the development of personal power and reduces all the risks of your energy drain. After all, you no longer waste your energy on reworking other people, empty disputes in an attempt to prove your ideas.