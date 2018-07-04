Protect The Children Gala Successfully Raises Awareness On Human Trafficking

FORT LAUDERDALE – With 130 guests in attendance, this year’s Female Development World Organization “Protect the Children” gala in aid of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention, was held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:30pm-11:00pm at the brand-new Crystal Ballroom located at The Venue Fort Lauderdale.

“It was a huge success not by the quantity of attendance but by the quality; the message was so impactful, it left some in tears. I am very pleased by the number of pledges to help move this agenda forward. I thank all our host committee, sponsors, donors and volunteers.” quotes Lavern Deer -President.

There was a LIVE performance by Legendary Betty Wright group, The MOST including 10-year-old artist Tyler Watts who shifted the entire atmosphere with his voice in song. It was powerful!

This annual fundraising event seeks to bring awareness to the growing issues of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention in local, and international communities.

The evening began with a presentation called Lighting the Way as the audience participated in a candle light vigil for survivors of human trafficking.

The story of Nadia Weiss was extremely inspiring. She is a survivor of human trafficking-captured for 17years beginning at the age of 11years old. She informed the audience of the lack of resources and the struggle for Mental Health to those who escape the slavery of human trafficking.

Special guest speaker Tragil Wade, Founder of America’s Big Sister shared her impactful testimony as she is also a survivor.

Representative Sean Shaw a candidate for Florida Attorney General solidified the night by holding up the pledge card that was placed on the tables. He pledged that when he gets into office that he will take the necessary measure to assure that viable resources are made available for survivors of human trafficking and advocacy.

Our mission and greatest message for the entire night was for people to support the advocacy of human trafficking. There is lack of resources to do the work and educate communities. Those who were among the honorees fought hard for the advocacy of our children and it is well deserved.

Maria Sachs-(Founder of Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition) received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Roger DeHart– Protect the Children Award, Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Bendigal –FDWO Humanitarian Award, and Senator Daphne Campbell –FDWO International Leadership Award, MC Calvin Hughes, News Anchor, Local 10 News, FDWO-FPL Light The Way Scholarship presented to DrewAnn Fearon.

Even though human trafficking is a 150-billion-dollar industry there is a lack of resources and support for those who make it out alive. They are currently looking for sponsors and supporters to financially contribute to the cause of Female Development World Organization, feel free to log onto their website at www.fdwo.org or contact them at (754) 715-3206.