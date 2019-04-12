Prominent NY Attorneys Stage Fundraising Gala to Assist Team Jamaica Bickle

NEW YORK – A group of prominent attorneys from across the country will this weekend gather in New York at the prestigious Swan Club, Roslyn New York for the Inaugural Labor Of Love Gala to be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 8:00pm – 2:00am (Cocktails, 7:00pm).

The Labor of Love Gala is the brainchild of famed attorney Stephen Drummond, of the law firm Drummond & Squillace; well-known attorney, Willie Gary , The law firm, Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson & Gary, P.L.L.C., Dawn Warren of the Law Firm (Warren, Warren and Appolon), and friends.

Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) is a 25 year old not for profit organization, which has since 1994, been hosting Caribbean Athletes at the annual Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia.

TJB provides meals, transportation, medical and chiropractic care to hundreds of athletes from across the Caribbean to include Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The distinguished event is expected to attract the participation of these prominent attorneys and other celebrities noted for their presence in social circles and of the political and business class.

These luminaries will all gather to highlight the mission and honor work of TJB’s quarter century of work.

TJB Alumnae Trecia Smith to be honored

Noted Physical Therapist, Trecia Smith who is also a TJB Alumnae will be honored.

Smith is assistant Director at San Souci Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in New York. She holds a doctorate in Physical Therapy from Utica College; is a licensed physiotherapist in the United Kingdom and member of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, London 2010. Smith is also a David Dixon Award recipient.

Trecia Smith excelled as an athlete as 7x NCAA Div 1 champion; 2005 World Champion and 3x Olympic finalist.

Smith formed her own company, Smith and Bones in 2018.

In recognizing Smith, the Lawyers and friends seek to highlight the work and contribution of ordinary folks to the betterment of others.

Jamaican-Born Attorney, Stephen Drummond of the Law Firm Drummond and Squillace which is based in Long Island, New York has been a long-time supporter of TJB along with another of his counter-parts, Jamaican attorney Dawn Warren of the Law Firm (Warren, Warren and Appolon).

Over the years they have made contributions directly or through fundraising efforts and outreach to their immediate legal community.

They have brought on-board the high-powered Willie Gary whose legal feats are nothing short of legendary. He is known to win and win big. Gary is the self-described “Giant-killer,” in the legal world for winning large judgments for his clients, against plaintiffs such as Duke Medical, Ford Motor Company and Motorola.

Currently Gary is handling a US$300-million lawsuit on behalf of Jamaican Deejay Flourgong (Curtis May) against Sony Music Entertainment, Miley Cyrus (Smiley Miley Inc) and their affiliates for what they are calling copyright infringement and for punitive damages on the artist’s work.

His support will have a tremendous boost for the organization and the Gala which is set to become their signature annual event can only raise the profile of the organization.

“On behalf of the Lawyers and Friends of Team Jamaica Bickle, I wish to express our sincere admiration and respect to Irwine Clare, OD and the many volunteers of TJB for Twenty-Five years of selfless service to the High School Athletes of the Caribbean. I also wish to thank all those who have dedicated their time and resources to assist Drummond & Squillace, position TJB’s inaugural gala into a success;” said Drummond.