Producer Kimani “Mani” Richards Releases Motivational Rhythm

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Producer Kimani “Mani” Richards of 90’s Don Records has released his debut project under his label, titled the Thug Lyfe Riddim. A collaborative work with X45 Production, the riddim was released in May 2021.

“I got in touch with a producer friend of mine and he made the connection with his set of artistes. The rest of them I knew personally,” the producer explained. From there, a synergy was built and a masterpiece was born. The project contains 6 tracks in all, featuring Volente Kank, Kae Bee, Kev Kush, R.P Destiny, Enedla and Staddadon/ Leonidis/ SickaDon/ Kingbuff/ Cashwayne.

The producer describes the project as simple and motivational. He hopes to reach a wide range of audiences across all age groups.

“The riddim has been gaining traction on social media and we’re getting some good reviews so far,” the producer revealed.

This is the first official release from his label. Although, Richards has been making beats for the past five to six years. It was only over a year ago that he officially started producing music professionally.

“The direction I’m planning to go in with my music is motivational, hardcore, environmentally friendly, inspirational, just a few words to describe it,” the producer stated. As he works towards growing his catalogue, new music is on the horizon, with other talented artistes.

Distributed by Zojak World Wide, the Thug Lyfe Riddim is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.