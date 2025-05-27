Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica Launches Star-Packed ‘Euphoria Weekend’

HANOVER, Jamaica – This summer, escape to paradise for an unforgettable fusion of beauty, music, culture, and wellness during Euphoria Weekend, a premier four-day luxury experience held June 25–29, 2025, at the stunning Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica properties, Princess Senses The Mangrove and Princess Grand Jamaica.

Euphoria Weekend

Euphoria Weekend is working with Miss Universe Jamaica and the Jamaica Tourist Board. They will transform Jamaica’s best beachfront resorts. It will become the best celebration of glamour and island fun. The event promises exclusive parties, top-tier DJ sets, fashion experiences, and wellness activations with a celebrity-studded lineup including:

DJ D-Nice – Legendary performer and creator of Club Quarantine

– Legendary performer and creator of Club Quarantine Spinderella – DJ from the iconic 90’s hip hop group, Salt-N-Pepa

– DJ from the iconic 90’s hip hop group, Salt-N-Pepa DJ Kiss – Celebrity DJ who has performed at the Oscars, Good Morning America and more

– Celebrity DJ who has performed at the Oscars, Good Morning America and more DJ M.O.S. – A well-known New York DJ who performs at high-profile global events

– A well-known New York DJ who performs at high-profile global events Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 contestants – Showcasing elegance, confidence, and Caribbean beauty, including Rachel Silvera, who was crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2024

“We are thrilled to host Euphoria Weekend in collaboration with Miss Universe Jamaica and the Jamaica Tourist Board. This event is a true celebration of everything that makes Jamaica extraordinary – its vibrant culture, world-class music, wellness experiences, and incredible fashion. It’s an honor to welcome guests from around the world to experience the island’s beauty in such a dynamic and unforgettable way,” said Marc Pelfort, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica.

The Illusion Welcome Party

Euphoria Weekend kicks off on June 25 with The Illusion Welcome Party, an unforgettable night under the stars featuring electrifying sets by DJ Kiss and the legendary Spinderella.

Visitors will enjoy artisanal welcome drinks, decadent sweets, delicious Jamaican dishes, and lively hookah lounges, all amidst a stunning tropical setting. It’s the perfect way to set the tone for a weekend of elegance, rhythm, and island magic.

DJ D-Nice Dream Island Party

On June 26, the excitement carries on with DJ D-Nice’s Dream Island Party. Guests are whisked away to a private island for an exclusive sunset-to-moonlight dance party.

“RIP the Runway with the Queens”

June 27 invites guests to strut their stuff during “RIP the Runway with the Queens,” a fun and empowering session on walking in heels, followed by a glamorous Miss Universe Jamaica fashion show featuring island couture, a celebrity MC, and live jazz.

“Touch of Purple” Beach Party

The weekend culminates on June 28 with a full day of wellness and beauty at Spa Princess and the white sand beach—featuring dynamic hydrotherapy sessions, guided wellness experiences, and upbeat vibes from DJ M.O.S., followed by a sizzling swimsuit fashion show with the Miss Universe Jamaica contestants set against stunning ocean views and wrapping up the day with a “Touch of Purple” Beach Party experience.

Euphoria Weekend is not just an event; it’s a lifestyle experience. It is designed for tastemakers, wellness lovers, and cultural explorers. They all want to enhance their summer getaway.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board is pleased to support Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica and Euphoria Weekend – an exciting celebration of fashion, culture, and the unmistakable vibe of our island. This event is a great way to showcase what’s good about the destination in a luxurious, stylish setting, offering guests an unforgettable experience” said Peter Mullings, Deputy Director, Marketing at the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Packages range from silver to diamond and offer various room categories, amenities, and price offerings. Packages include access to all applicable events. Room rates begin at $960 for a Princess Junior Suite at Princess Grand Jamaica. Rates start at $1,095 for a Deluxe Junior Suite at Princess Senses The Mangrove.

To find out all information and pricing per package and resort, visit https://www.princess-hotels.com/en/x-miss-universe-jamaica/.