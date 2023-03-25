Prince George’s Caribbean Council Red Dress Ball to Honor Caribbean Americans

MARYLAND – Two Washington area Caribbean American community champions – Dominica-born lawyer, Gabriel Christian, and Jamaica-born doctor, Ursula McClymont – are to be honored by the Caribbean Council of Prince George’s County, Maryland, at its16th Red Dress Ball on April 1st at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland.

Attorney Gabriel J. Christian

Making the announcement, Caribbean Council President Suzanne Matthews-Williams said her organization will bestow its Signature Service Award on attorney Gabriel J. Christian “for his tireless commitment for advancing the causes of the Caribbean Community in Prince George’s County and the wider community.”

She praised the way Christian has lent his knowledge, academic, cultural and political skills to several locally based organizations, including ReBuild Dominica. He was instrumental in securing a memorandum of understanding between the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Food Preservation Program and the Dominica Grammar School, under which farmers and entrepreneurs were taught food preservation technology. A founding board member of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, he also authored white papers on legal issues facing Caribbean nation states; and served as a commissioner on the inaugural State of Maryland Caribbean Commission under Governor Martin O’Malley.

Dr. Ursula McClymont

Meanwhile, Dr. Ursula McClymont, president of the Linden E. Walters Foundation is being honored for service to the community through the advancement of sports. Her organization was founded in 1998 to honor the legacy of Linden E. Walters a native of Guyana. “Dr. Ursula McClymont works tirelessly to honor the legacy of her late husband and is instrumental in guiding the activities of the organization,” said Matthews.

Caribbean Council of Prince George’s County

The Caribbean Council of Prince George’s County has spearheaded numerous projects to raise Caribbean American visibility within the county. An early initiative was a partnernership with the Prince George’s Community College. As a result of the partnership it helped transform the school’s annual Spring Festival in the current Caribbean Festival.

Among its activities, the Caribbean Council hosts an annual Caribbean Heritage Festival on the first Saturday of June at the Bladensburg Waterfront Park, to celebrate June as Caribbean Heritage Month.

The Caribbean Unity Ball was instituted to celebrate inroads of the Caribbean Council where the Council’s newly elected officers were installed by the County executive and State’s Attorney while welcoming the Caribbean diplomatic corps to the County.

The Red Dress Ball is now the signature fundraising event for the Council.