WASHINGTON, DC – Moving to Republic status, even without immediately resolving the question of the final court of appeal, is a practical and sensible approach” to constitutional reform.

This was Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s message to the Diaspora during the Emancipation and Independence church service. The service took place at the Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland. The event occurred on July 28th.

Many Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica gathered to celebrate the nation’s two important anniversaries. The event included a sermon by Pastor Everett Brown, President of the Jamaica Union of Seventh-Day Adventists.

The affair also featured awards for District of Columbia-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) diaspora members singled out and honored for extraordinary contributions over many years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness maintained that “It is now time for us to end our historical ties with the monarchy and stand wholly on our own. We need a Jamaican Head of State who truly represents our values, culture, and aspirations, and who will symbolize our full sovereignty.” Constitutional reform is more than a legal necessity; it is an affirmation of our identity and our readiness to take complete control of our destiny, he concluded. “True independence is both political and economic. It means having control over our future and fostering an environment where local businesses can thrive, our youth can attain meaningful employment, and innovation and entrepreneurship are the bedrock of our economy,” Mr. Holness affirmed, explaining, “This is why we have invested in education, skills training, technology, and sustainable industries to build a resilient economy capable of withstanding global shocks. Economic independence is crucial to the sustainability of our people and country. “Most Jamaicans would be in support of shedding allegiance to the monarchy, a relic of our colonial past,” said Mr. Holness, although acknowledging that some have argued that this would be purely symbolic. But “we must acknowledge the symbols are of immense value in shaping national identity and pride.”

Complexity of Constitutional Reform

In the message, read publicly by the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC, Ms. Lishann Salmon, the Prime Minister pointed out that “Constitutional Reform is a complex process and is best undertaken in phases.” He went on to ask “Should the apex court remain the Privy Council, or be the Caribbean Court of Justice? Or would full sovereignty dictate that our final court should be located right here in Jamaica? These are very important questions that need further consideration and consensus-building.”

“Let us unite and move forward while we continue to debate and build consensus on the next steps,” Prime Minister Holness declared.

The Prime Minister stressed how our national independence is of great significance and should be celebrated. Importantly, independence should also be a time for collective reflection on our history and journey, as well as on our goals and aspirations as a people. “It should be a time to actively embrace and recommit to a vision of peace, productivity, and prosperity for the future.”

“One Love to the World”

Referencing this year’s independence theme “One Love to the World”, Pastor Brown in his sermon cautioned that “Before we go to the world we must in our interaction with each other in our service to each other, demonstrate our love for one another in practical and tangible ways.”

He pointed out that “ultimately, the world will come to understand and appreciate that we are more than a country known for our beautiful white sand beaches, our authentic reggae music and world class Sport individuals. We are a people of character and compassion loving people.

The love that we hope to share with the world has the capacity and the power to change and transform lives, Pastor Brown stressed. “Love can cauterize poverty, discrimination, corruption, crime, violence, conflicts, inequality and injustice just to name a few of the pressing social issues that pose a real existential threat to our sustainable development as a country.”

Jamaica Diaspora 2024 DMV Award

The Jamaica Diaspora 2024 DMV Award was presented during the service, to , three individuals, hailing their outstanding contributions to the Jamaican community. The recipients included community stalwarts Mrs. Carmen Edwards, Ms. Doreen Thompson, , and Mr. Larry Sindass, founder and executive producer of CaribNation TV.

Additionally, the Friends of Jamaica Award went to Performing Artists Under the Lord (P.A.U.L.) for their dedication and performances at the Jamaican church service in Washington, DC, for over thirty years.

Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Black River Infirmary in St. Elizabeth. The Infirmary suffered severe damage from Hurricane Beryl. This gesture exemplifies the enduring spirit of solidarity and generosity within the Jamaican diaspora.

The service was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, government officials as well as professor Emeritus of Stanford University, Dr. Donald Harris, father of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was moderated by Rev. Dr. Bertram Melbourne, dean of theology at Howard University, and assisted by Rev. Heron Henry, communications and media manager for Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention, and Bishop Stanley Murray, Pastor of the Baltimore United Church of God.