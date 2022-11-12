Prime Minister Andrew Holness to Deliver Keynote Address at Invest Jamaica Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 staging of the Invest Jamaica Business Conference, to be held in Montego Bay, Jamaica, November 29-30, 2022, under the theme, ‘Jamaica, the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean.”

This collaboration between the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Jamaica is a high-level investment conference which will focus on delivering an informative and important face-to-face experience between 400 specifically invited investors. Senior executives and government officials from across the globe will also participate in the discussions with the aim of securing foreign and local direct investments to Jamaica.

Exciting Time to Invest in Jamaica

Prime Minister Holness commented that “There has never been a more exciting time to invest in Jamaica. Notwithstanding the challenging global economic environment, the Government of Jamaica continues to steadfastly pursue a transformative, equitable and sustainable development model that prioritises macro-fiscal stability and the ease of doing business. As a result, Jamaica is experiencing a strong economic rebound from the pandemic with a number of attractive investment opportunities in traditional areas as well as in new and emerging areas. We invite Investors and other stakeholders, local and overseas, to join us as we showcase these investment opportunities.”

Key Collaboration

Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce said “Jamaica is pleased to be collaborating with the IDB in hosting this conference to bring international investors to Jamaica and showcase Jamaica through this forum. The Minister, who will deliver remarks at the event, shared that “The conference will demonstrate the high level of Government’s support for investment projects and the entire business sector, as well as the commitment of the GOJ to facilitate ease of doing business in Jamaica. Jamaica is consistently being positioned as a premier investment destination for both local and international investors.”

Guest Speakers

Other noted speakers include Christopher Williams – CEO/Co-Founder – Proven Management, Kirk Laughlin – Founder & Managing Director – Nearshore Americas, William Mahfood – Chairman – WISYNCO, Charles Fitz Gibbons – Vice President – Site Selection/Conway Inc., and Fernando Fernandez – Vice President – Apple Leisure Group

The conference will feature up to 40 local and international industry leaders, from both local and overseas territories, speaking on Agribusiness, Logistics, Manufacturing, Outsourcing, Tourism and Jamaica’s financial ecosystem via panel discussions and presentations.

“Jamaica is rising as a leading Caribbean investment destination with its stable macro-economic outlook, growing sectors like logistics and outsourcing, and a favorable business environment. The Invest in Jamaica conference provides an opportunity for investors to see these positives first-hand and learn why the island is the place to do business, while engaging the local business community. The IDB is therefore pleased to partner with Jamaica’s government on this initiative, ” said Tariq Alli, IDB Caribbean General Manager and Jamaica Country Representative.

Participants will also gain invaluable insight into new initiatives by the Jamaican government to boost investor confidence. The Jamaican Government recently approved the National Investment Policy that delivers a raft of initiatives that will make it easier for both foreigners and locals to invest in Jamaica. This new policy will have a very positive effect on the attractiveness of Jamaica as an investment destination.

Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO said “The Conference will not only facilitate discussions among industry players around the globe but will also provide opportunities to showcase the unique investment opportunities available on the island. We have made great strides in reforming the business environment to remain competitive in the region, and the conference presents an opportunity to highlight positive changes”.

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)’s mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and in exports. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce. For more information on JAMPRO, please visit www.dobusinessjamaica.com

Visit www.invest-jamaica.com to register for Invest Jamaica 2022 November 29 – 30, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.