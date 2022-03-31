Prime Minister Andrew Holness Arrives in Washington, DC

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived at the Reagan International airport in Washington DC on Tuesday night for a five-day working visit in the United States Capitol. The prime minister accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and a five-member delegation was met on arrival. Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, Mrs. Nicolette Williams and other embassy officials greeted him.

The Prime Minister will commence his visit at the White House on Wednesday March 30th with a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. He will continue with senior officials of the US Administration. Including Secretary of the United States Treasury, Janet Yellen. As well as Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken and the Administrator of the USAID.

Meetings with Congressmen and Embassy

The Prime Minister will also have high level congressional meetings with Senate Majority Leader, Charles Schumer. He will also meet with Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator, Robert Menendez and members of the Committee.

The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Gregory Meeks will also host a meeting for the Prime Minister. The prime minister’s five-day working visit will also include meetings with the Chair of the House Finance Committee Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Also the Chairman of Chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations

(SFOPS), Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

He will also address members of the Washington DC Press at the National Press Club. Prime Minister Holness will join members of the Diaspora as the special guest on the “Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks” online town hall meeting, on Friday at 7pm EDT. He is expected to highlight the island’s development at 60 years of Independence and outline the efforts being made to facilitate expanded diaspora participation in the

overall economy.

While in Washington, Prime Minister Holness will also meet members of the Embassy staff. As well as members of the Jamaica Central Labour organization which handles the US Jamaica Farm Worker Programme.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the island on April 3, 2022.