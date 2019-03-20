President Trump to meet Caribbean leaders at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump’s meeting with the Caribbean leaders will reaffirm our strong friendship with and commitment to these countries, and signal the importance of the Caribbean to the hemisphere.

The President will discuss his vision for our diverse relationships in the Caribbean and the potential opportunities for energy investment.

The President looks forward to working with countries in the region to strengthen our security cooperation and counter China’s predatory economic practices.

The President will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank these countries for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela.

The United States remains a good friend to the Caribbean and seeks to build on a proud legacy as the region’s partner of choice.