President Obama Takes Part in PSA for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance campaign

My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Alliance releases a new PSA featuring President Obama, Stephen Curry and Chance the Rapper to kick off We Are the Ones campaign intended to ignite citizens to support and take action for boys and young men of color

Washington, DC – On Monday, December 25th, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK Alliance), an initiative of the Obama Foundation, kicked off a new action campaign with the premiere of a PSA titled “We Are the Ones” during the NBA Countdown before the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on ABC.

Created with support from ESPN, the PSA features President Obama, Stephen Curry and Chance the Rapper, and is intended to ignite action among citizens to support MBK Alliance’s mission to build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

“We Are the Ones” is a call to action to unite everyone to do their part to ensure all youth, regardless of their background, have equal opportunity to achieve their full potential.

The PSA directs viewers to IamMBK.org where they will have the opportunity to join the Alliance, learn about opportunities to take action and engage with The Keepers’ Code, a set of six principles created by young men of color to advance an authentic conversation about what it means to put the words “My Brother’s Keeper” into action.

‘We are the Ones’ reminds the nation that all of our futures are inextricably linked, and that we have to have the tough conversations and be willing to take action together if our communities, our country and all of our kids are going to thrive,” said Michael D. Smith, Director of MBK Alliance and Youth Opportunity Programs at the Obama Foundation. “Nearly four years since President Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper at the White House, we are thrilled to invite more Americans to join this powerful movement, to engage with our boys and young men, and to be part of creating solutions that will lead to lasting impact.”

President Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper in February 2014 to address persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color and to ensure all youth can reach their full potential.

In 2015 the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK Alliance) was launched, inspired by My Brother’s Keeper, to scale and sustain the mission.

In late 2017, MBK Alliance became an initiative of the Obama Foundation. Within the Obama Foundation, MBK Alliance focuses on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.