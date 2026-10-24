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President Obama supports Angie Nixon for U.S. Senate!

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 seconds ago
0 1 1 minute read

Before I ever ran for office, I was an organizer in Duval County, knocking on doors and fighting alongside my neighbors because I was tired of our elected officials leaving us without any support.

I started organizing, and then eventually ran for office when I realized we need more working people to represent us in our government.

Today, I’m honored to share that President Obama, who also started as an organizer, is supporting our campaign for the U.S. Senate.

In his words: “Real change starts when regular folks stand up for what’s right.”

That’s what this campaign has always been about.

Early voting is open now.

Find your voting location at Angie4Us.com/early, and cast your ballot on or before November 3.

See also: Why Angie Nixon for U.S. Senate

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 seconds ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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