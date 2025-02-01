Presented by Walmart “Stay with Me” to be Featured at Miami Dade College

MIAMI — Presented by Walmart, “Stay with Me,” inspired by true events. This film stars, GeeGee Rock as hard-hitting investigative journalist, Margaret Goodman, whose relentless pursuit of truth endangers her and her family. ‘Stay with Me’, will be screened at The Power of Owning and Telling One’s Own Story – The Healing Power of the Arts event at Miami Dade College.

It will be followed by a fireside chat with Professor Desouvre and Executive Film Producer, Business Mogul, and Art Philanthropist, Dolapo Erinkitola. Join us at MDC’s Wolfson Campus Building 7, Downtown Miami, on February 27th, 2025, at 10:30am. RSVP as space is limited: Eventbrite Link

Sponsored by Walmart, in collaboration with The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, Primary Care Medical Center, and the Miami Film Festival, this event celebrates the strength of owning and sharing your story through the arts.

Discover how creativity can be a powerful tool for healing and self-expression. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with others and explore the transformative power of storytelling through various art forms.

“Stay with Me” Fireside Chat Hosts

Professor Desouvre is a best-selling author, sought-after public speaker, and the inaugural professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College.

Dolapo Erinkitola is a powerhouse in film and entertainment with over 20 years of experience. In 2018, he founded Dolapo E. Productions to support filmmakers.

Notable projects include “Karen” (BET’s #1 Movie in 2021), “Scheme Queens” (2022 American Black Film Festival), “The Sound of Christmas” (BET’s #1 Christmas film of 2022), “1 Am John Gabbana” (2022), and the award-winning “Waterboyz” (2023).

Born to Nigerian immigrants, Erinkitola was taught generosity and service. He co-owns Atlanta’s top nightspots, Blu Lagoon Bar and Bistro, and Havana Lounge. His passion, creativity, and ambition make him one of the industry’s most sought-after Executive Producers, poised for success in Hollywood.

Meet the”Stay with Me” Film Sponsors

Walmart is committed to celebrating entrepreneurs across the US whose legacies are in the making. Creating equitable opportunities for all to reach their full potential begins with our associates feeling seen, supported, and connected.

Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF) is dedicated to helping you grow your business and build your network.

Primary Medical Care Center for older individuals applies individualized and perfected medical treatments where they’re most needed!

Miami Film Festival is a world-class platform for International, American, and Ibero-American films. The special 41st edition of the Miami Film Festival will take place from April 3-13, 2025, showcasing the work of the world’s best emerging and established filmmakers to the diverse cosmopolitan community of Miami.