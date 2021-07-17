Prepare These 6 Important Things Before The Baby Arrives

As soon as your third trimester begins, you must pay extra attention to certain aspects to keep your baby safe and comfortable when they arrive. Moreover, it can reduce the workload of new parents when they have to bring their baby home. Preparing ahead of time will keep you on your feet and ensure the best living conditions for your little one. Pay attention to these 6 factors and prepare them before your due date.

1. Set Up the Nursery

You will hardly get any time to clean your house or set up a room after your baby arrives. Keep the nursery ready and welcome your little one in a comfortable place. Buy a bassinet or a crib and line it with clean, soft sheets. Note that the crib, furniture, and wall decor you choose for the nursery can affect the atmosphere and safety of the room. Do not place the crib under direct sunlight or streetlight to avoid disturbing your baby’s naps. The painting and assembling tasks should be completed at least 7 to 8 weeks before your due date.

2. Assemble a Hospital Bag

If your delivery date is coming closer, you must keep a hospital bag ready that can be instantly grabbed when rushing to the hospital. It should contain all essential items for you, your partner, and your baby, such as an extra pair of clothes, a pack of tissues, hospital forms, and important documents, photo ID, insurance, two pairs of socks, a cellphone charger, a sweater, a few headbands, an extra blanket, two maternity bras, sleepwear, toiletries, candy, lip balm, and snacks. Even though some of these supplies will be provided by the hospital, it is wise to stay prepared for emergencies.

3. Learn the Right Way to Hold a Baby

Brushing up your knowledge and basics of labor and holding a child can prepare you for the worst when the time arrives. Take a labor class and talk to your doctor to stay informed and pick up the basics. Learning other basics such as breastfeeding and practicing some techniques to put your baby to sleep are some of the best decisions for your child to keep them comfortable and safe. Read informative books on becoming a new parent and handling nervousness. With this, you can easily combat intimidation after your baby is born.

4. Stock Your Fridge

New parents are always tired due to a lack of sleep. You will hardly get any time to cook or clean after bringing your baby home. Ordering takeout every day for a few days can be expensive. To avoid this, stock your fridge with precooked meals and freeze them to have enough food for a few days. Since new parents should also consider eating healthy and nutritious food to maintain health and endurance, prepping and freezing homecooked meals is a wise decision. Find healthier snack alternatives and purchase food items that stay fresh over a long period. After all, you can’t always ask your friends and family to get you meals.

5. Consider Baby-proofing

Even though your house needs baby-proofing only after your baby turns into a toddler, conducting some basic safety checks can ensure that your little one is secure and safe. Since baby-proofing is a skill that takes time to develop, learning to do it at an early stage can help you become a pro as your baby grows up. While every new parent keeps an eye on their newborn at all times, it is possible that the baby is left out of sight for a few seconds. Baby-proofing your house can ensure that your child is safe during these instances and doesn’t get hurt.

6. Gather Baby Gear

Prepare stuff for your baby before you bring them home. Some basic baby gear and supplies include diapers, baby products (like shampoo, powder, and oil), tissues, baby clothes, blankets, crib sheets, and a car seat. The supplies should be placed near the crib to keep them handy. Make sure that the baby clothes are washed with baby-friendly detergent and safe for your little one to wear. Some other basic supplies you may need include onesies, bibs, health supplies, burp cloths, milk bottles, and a breastfeeding pillow.

While preparing these important things before the D-day can provide a systematic approach to care for your baby, you should also consider your own physical and mental health status. Take some time out before your baby’s arrival as you will hardly get any time for yourself post-birth. Sit with your partner to prepare a budget and consider the financial aspects as well. Most importantly, keep your emotions in check and stay strong. Do not be too hard on yourself and learn from your mistakes.