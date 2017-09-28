Port Resiliency Preparedness Program gets underway

Kingstown, St. Vincent & Grenadines – Some 50 representatives of the aviation, security, health, environment, private sector and non-governmental sectors are today participating in a two-day program on best practices and disaster drills designed to ensure the resiliency and the effective response to any crisis that could impact the country’s main Argyle International Airport.

The program, sponsored by FedEX and the Miami International Airport in conjunction with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was declared open by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who pointed to the impact climate change is having on the Caribbean as well as the need for intensified training to address the regional weaknesses in preparation and response requirements.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the importance of ensuring that the needs of the families of first responders and essential workers are taken care of if they are to function effectively and with confidence that their loved one are not exposed to harm.